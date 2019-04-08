You will be redirected back to your article in seconds

Former Prince Estate Advisors Ordered to Place Millions in Commissions in Escrow

By
Jem Aswad

Senior Music Editor

Jem's Most Recent Stories

View All
Prince Rogers Nelson
CREDIT: David Fisher/REX/Shutterstock

Last month the companies of Charles Koppelman and L. Londell McMillan, the former entertainment advisors to the Prince estate, were ordered to place in escrow millions of dollars in compensation they received as a result of two aborted deals they negotiated during their seven-month term. The two have appealed the decision.

An investigation recommended in December 2017 that the estate seek the return of the funds in question. Special administrator Peter Gleekel wrote, “Both have received something of value in the nature of an unjust action and are not entitled to it and under the circumstances; it would be unjust to permit them to retain it.”

The deals in question are a terminated transaction with Jobu Presents in connection with a fall 2016 tribute concert to the singer, and a January 2017 transaction with Universal Music Group that Warner Bros. Records claimed infringed upon rights that it held; that transaction was rescinded later in 2017 (a separate deal for the material was negotiated and executed by current advisor Troy Carter with Sony Music last year). Gleekel wrote that in the recorded-music deal they did not provide “anything of value that would entitle [them] to a commission” and that “it appears that the advisors did not comport themselves with the requisite care, skill and prudence called for under the circumstances.”

Related

The total commission earned by Koppelman and McMillan on the approximately $31 million Universal deal is estimated to be around $3.1 million; court documents state the two were entitled to commissions of “ten percent (10%) on all Gross Monies (as defined herein) in connection with written contracts, amendments, extensions, additions, substitutions, replacements and modifications.” The amount of the Jobu commission is unclear.

In a statement to Variety, an attorney for Koppelman said, “The Court did not order [Koppelman’s company] C.A.K. to return its fee to the Estate, but simply provided that the funds should be placed in escrow pending the resolution of the case.  C.A.K. has appealed the Order and is confident that it ultimately will prevail on all of the issues raised in this matter, including its right to retain the fees that it earned under the terms of agreements that were expressly approved by the Court.” McMillan did not immediately respond to Variety‘s request for comment.

The pair negotiated several successful deals for the estate, including music-publishing and merchandise pacts, also with Universal, as well as performing rights.

The $31 million deal — which purportedly comprised all of Prince’s music not under contract to Warner Music as well as the contents of his much-vaunted “vault” containing thousands of unreleased recordings — was announced in February 2017 and immediately came under close scrutiny from Warner, which claimed it held the rights to some of the recordings included in the Universal deal. Sources tell Variety the main points of contention were the expiration dates of Warner’s rights to certain recordings, which are significant in the case of an artist whose commercial peak was 25 to 35 years ago. After several months of investigation and Judge Kevin Eide’s request that the parties find a way to salvage the deal, ultimately no way forward was found and the agreement was officially rescinded in July of 2017.

In response to last month’s decision, Koppelman and McMillan argued that the Estate’s decisions to return the Jobu advance and rescind the UMG agreement were “voluntary business decisions, and the current motion is an attempt to disgorge their commissions without any discovery or a fair opportunity to be heard”; they invoked a Minnesota statute addressing “the reasonableness of the compensation … [for] any attorney, auditor, investment advisor or other specialized agent or assistant.”

The court later found the statute did not directly apply to “third parties such as the Advisors,” adding, with some understatement given the unsettled state of Prince’s businesses in the wake of his death, that “the unique nature of this Estate again leads the Court into uncharted waters.”

 

Power of Women

  • Watch Bette Midler's Impassioned Plea for

    Watch Bette Midler's Impassioned Plea for a More Just, Civilized and Loving Planet

  • Christiane Amanpour

    Christiane Amanpour: 'We Are Bludgeoned Over the Head by Untruthful Trope of Fake News'

  • Taraji P. Henson attends Variety's Power

    Taraji P. Henson Gets Emotional Talking About Her Dad and Mental Illness

  • Kacey Musgraves attend Variety's Power of

    Kacey Musgraves Recalls First Song She Ever Wrote

  • Gigi Hadid Power of Women

    Gigi Hadid on How She Used Her Massive Social Media Following for Good

  • Taraji P. Henson on the Fight

    Taraji P. Henson Still Has to Fight to Get Paid: 'You Can't Bargain on My Talent'

  • Christiane Amanpour: Advice to Women Starting

    Christiane Amanpour's Advice to Women: 'Don't Look at Feminism as a Dirty Word'

  • How Gigi Hadid Uses Her 50

    How Gigi Hadid Uses Her 50 Million Followers for Good

  • Kacey Musgraves: Country Music's Roots Are

    Kacey Musgraves: Country Music's Roots Are 'Built on Strong Women'

More Biz

  • Prince Rogers Nelson

    Former Prince Estate Advisors Ordered to Place Millions in Commissions in Escrow

    Last month the companies of Charles Koppelman and L. Londell McMillan, the former entertainment advisors to the Prince estate, were ordered to place in escrow millions of dollars in compensation they received as a result of two aborted deals they negotiated during their seven-month term. The two have appealed the decision. An investigation recommended in [...]

  • Felicity Huffman Court Appearance

    Felicity Huffman to Plead Guilty in College Admissions Case

    Actress Felicity Huffman and a dozen other parents will plead guilty in the college admissions scandal, the U.S. Attorney’s Office announced on Monday. Huffman was charged with one count of conspiracy to commit mail fraud. According to the criminal complaint, she paid $15,000 to admissions consultant William Singer in order to boost her older daughter’s [...]

  • Third Man Records' Five Greatest Moments,

    Third Man Records' 5 Greatest Moments, by Cofounder Ben Blackwell

    Jack White’s Third Man Records celebrated its 10-year anniversary with a characteristic flourish, with a daylong party on Saturday in front of its Nashville headquarters that culminated with the first performance in eight years from the Raconteurs, one of several White-helmed bands. Introduced by White’s mother Teresa Gillis, the band — White and fellow singer/guitarist [...]

  • gizmodo-media-group

    Univision Sells Gizmodo Media Group, The Onion to Private-Equity Firm Great Hill Partners

    Univision Communications reached a deal to sell Gizmodo Media Group and The Onion to private-equity firm Great Hill Partners for an undisclosed amount. With the sale, Great Hill will form a new company called G/O Media Inc., headed by digital content industry vet Jim Spanfeller, who also will be a “significant investor” in the company. [...]

  • Sean Combs' Revolt Expands Annual Summit

    Sean Combs' Revolt Expands Annual Summit in Partnership With AT&T

    Sean Combs’ Revolt is expanding the scope of its live event business with a plan to grow its annual music summit into a multi-day event held in multiple cities. The Revolt Hip Hop Summit will be staged in Atlanta (July 25-27) and Los Angeles (Oct. 24-26) this year. The deal with AT&T allows Revolt to [...]

  • Universal Music Group

    Universal Music Partners With Nigerian Streaming Service uduX

    Nigerian music streaming service uduX and Universal Music Group today announced the signing of a licensing agreement, making UMG the first major music company to license its catalog to the country’s first domestic streaming service. uduX is currently available via monthly subscription through the entertainment platform Habari by GTBank, which launched in November 2018. The service [...]

  • Asian Streamer Iflix Secures Investment From

    Asian Streamer Iflix Secures Yoshimoto Kogyo Investment

    Japan’s largest talent agency, Yoshimoto Kogyo has made an investment in regional video streaming platform iflix. The two companies will also cooperate on showcasing Yoshimoto’s content across Asia, the Middle east and Africa. The value of the transaction was not disclosed. Nor was the size of the equity stake, though the two companies described it [...]

More From Our Brands

Access exclusive content

© 2019 Penske Media Corporation

ad