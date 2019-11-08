×

Prince Estate Drops 'Don't Let Him Fool Ya,' Previously Unreleased Track From '1999' Sessions (Listen)

Jem Aswad

The Prince Estate in partnership with Warner Records today released “Don’t Let Him Fool Ya,” a third track from the forthcoming Super Deluxe Edition of the artist’s breakthrough album “1999,” to be released November 29.

“Don’t Let Him Fool Ya” (also listed on occasion as “Don’t Let ‘Em Fool Ya”) was recorded in the summer of 1982 at Prince’s home studio on Kiowa Trail in Chanhassen, Minnesota, with recording engineer Don Batts. The song is an uptempo, funky groove centered around a rolling bass and choppy guitar, very much in line with Prince’s early ‘80s material on “Controversy” and “1999” and his work with the Time.

As with many of the recordings on the new Super Deluxe Edition — which includes a total of 23 never-before-released studio tracks from Prince’s legendary vault — every part on “Don’t Let Him Fool Ya” was recorded by Prince himself: bass, live drums, two guitars, keyboards and multiple vocal layers.

The album, out Nov. 29, is available in multiple formats. In addition to the 23 previously unissued studio tracks recorded between November 1981 and January 1983, the Super Deluxe Edition includes a complete live audio performance of the “1999” tour recorded at the late show (the second of two that day) in Detroit, MI on November 30, 1982.  CD and vinyl sets also boast a brand-new DVD containing another complete, previously unreleased concert from the 1999 tour, recorded with multiple cameras live at the Houston Summit on December 29, 1982.

 

