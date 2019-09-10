Prince’s ‘1999’ Album to Get Deluxe Reissue Treatment: Six-Disc Set Due in November

One of the biggest challenges facing the Prince Estate is what to release from the Vault next: With literally thousands of hours of studio and live outtakes spanning 40 years, there’s no shortage of material to choose from.

And after a deluxe edition of “Purple Rain,” the solo “Piano & a Microphone 1983” and the “Originals” collection, it’s hard to imagine a more exciting release than the one that’s coming next: a massive deluxe edition of the “1999” album, sprawled across 5CD/1DVD and 10LP/1DVD, containing dozens of B-sides, remixes and 35 previously unreleased outtakes — yes, thirty five unreleased tracks — along with two full concerts from the legendary tour in support of the album (both from 1982: Nov. 30 in Detroit and Dec. 29 in Houston, the latter show is the DVD and is from a multi-camera shoot). It also comes with a lavish booklet with liner notes, rare photos and several of Prince’s hand-written lyrics; the full tracklist appears below — and it’s out on Nov. 29, 2019.

Warner Records will also release 4LP and 2CD versions of 1999 that include the original album, and the promo mixes and B-sides, all with 2019 remaster.

The first disc includes the original album, and the second features all of the single edits, extended remixes and B-sides from the album (including the fan favorites “Irresistible Bitch” — which was the first Prince release to feature Wendy Melvoin — “How Come U Don’t Call Me Anymore” and “Horny Toad”).

On discs three and four, things get really interesting, loaded with mostly unreleased songs or versions recorded between Nov. 1981 and Jan 1983 — many of which have long circulated on bootlegs, and many that haven’t. There are alternate versions of songs like “Something in the Water” and “How Come U Don’t Call Me Anymore”; songs that were re-recorded later (“Feel U Up,” “Can’t Stop This Feeling I Got,” “Irresistible Bitch”); one stone-cold classic (“Moonbeam Levels,” released on a compilation in 2017); and several songs unfamiliar even to die–hard fans.

Rounding out the set are the two concerts (one audio, another on DVD), which although recorded just a month apart, demonstrate just how much Prince and this early version of the Revolution mixed up setlists from one night to the next. The Detroit concert is actually the second the band played that night; a bootleg from the same date is from the evening’s earlier show.

CD1/LP1&2 (Original Album with 2019 Remaster)

01 1999

02 Little Red Corvette

03 Delirious

04 Let’s Pretend We’re Married

05 D.M.S.R.

06 Automatic

07 Something In The Water (Does Not Compute)

08 Free

09 Lady Cab Driver

10 All The Critics Love U In New York

11 International Lover

CD2/LP3&4 (Promo Mixes and B-sides, 2019 Remaster)

01 1999 (7″ Stereo Edit)

02 1999 (7″ Mono Promo-Only Edit)

03 Free (Promo Only Edit

04 How Come You Don’t Call Me Anymore

05 Little Red Corvette (7″ Edit)

06 All The Critics Love U In New York (7″ Edit)

07 Lady Cab Driver (7″ Edit)

08 Little Red Corvette (Dance Remix Promo Only Edit)

09 Little Red Corvette (Special Dance Mix)

10 Delirious (7″ Edit)

11 Horny Toad

12 Automatic (7″ Edit)

13 Automatic (Video Version)

14 Let’s Pretend We’re Married (7″ Edit)

15 Let’s Pretend We’re Married (7″ Mono Promo Only Edit)

16 Irresistible Bitch

17 Let’s Pretend We’re Married (Video Version)

18 D.M.S.R. (Edit)

CD3/LP5&6 (Vault Tracks Pt 1, recorded between November 1981 and April 1982)

01 Feel U Up

02 Irresistible Bitch

03 Money Don’t Grow On Trees

04 Vagina

05 Rearrange

06 Bold Generation

07 Colleen

08 International Lover (Take 1) [Live In Studio]

09 Turn It Up

10 You’re All I Want

11 Something In The Water (Does Not Compute)

12 If It’ll Make U Happy

13 How Come U Don’t Call Me Anymore? (Take 2)

CD4/LP7&8 (Vault Tracks Pt 2, recorded between April 1982 and January 1983)

01 Possessed (1982 Version)

02 Delirious (Full Length)

03 Purple Music

04 Yah, You Know

05 Moonbeam Levels (2019 Remaster)

06 No Call U

07 Can’t Stop This Feeling I Got

08 Do Yourself A Favor

09 Don’t Let Him Fool Ya

10 Teacher, Teacher

11 Lady Cab Driver / I Wanna Be Your Lover / Little Red Corvette (Tour Demo)

CD5/LP9&10 (Live In Detroit at Masonic Temple Theater, Masonic Hall (Late Show) – November 30, 1982, Previously Unreleased)

01 Controversy

02 Let’s Work

03 Little Red Corvette

04 Do Me, Baby

05 Head

06 Uptown

07 Lisa’s Keyboard Interlude

08 How Come U Don’t Call Me Anymore?

09 Automatic

10 International Lover

11 1999

12 D.M.S.R.

DVD (Live at The Summit, Houston, TX, – December 29, 1982, Previously Unreleased)

01 Controversy

02 Let’s Work

03 Do Me, Baby

04 D.M.S.R.

05 Keyboard Interlude

06 Piano Improvisation

07 How Come U Don’t Call Me Anymore?

08 Lady Cab Driver

09 Automatic

10 International Lover

11 1999

12 Head