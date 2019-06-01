×
Primavera Sound Festival Coming to Los Angeles

The lauded Spanish music festival announces a 2020 expansion into America.

People attend the second day of the Primavera Sound music festival in Barcelona, Catalonia, north eastern Spain, 31 May 2019, an event running from 30 May until 01 June.Primavera Sound Festival, Barcelona, Spain - 30 May 2019
Spanish music festival Primavera Sound is California-bound. The popular Barcelona-based event, which has been taking place annually in the Catalan capital of culture for nearly two decades, spreads out to more international destinations next year, including a Los Angeles festival taking place September 19 and 20, 2020, at Los Angeles State Historic Park.

“We have been thinking about Los Angeles for many years now, and the celebration of our 20th anniversary [next year] felt like the perfect timing for the decision of crossing overseas,” said Gabi Ruiz, one of Primavera Sound’s directors, in a statement announcing the expansion Saturday.

“Our goal is to bring the Primavera Sound spirit and vibe to cities with a similar feel: creative, colorful, and welcoming,” Ruiz added in the release.

“Primavera Sound is an inspiring tastemaker festival and we’re thrilled to be working with their Barcelona team in bringing it to Los Angeles next year,” said Brian Smith, SVP of Los Angeles Booking at Live Nation. “The festival is a forward-thinking exploration of music and culture, and it will offer a unique and powerful experience to connect with fans.”

Primavera Sound is one of Europe’s top festival draws for fans of indie rock and eclectic dance music. Recent headliners in Barcelona the past few years include names such as Nick Cave, Arcade Fire and Radiohead. But it’s the full curation of the festival, including many smaller cult favorites on secondary stages, that has won over fans from all over the world, many of whom make the pilgrimage to Spain annually every spring.

While the Los Angeles lineup has yet to be announced, expect similar well-curated acts to turn up next year for the inaugural American edition of Primavera. The 19th running of the Spanish edition of the festival is currently underway this weekend in Barcelona, with artists from 40 different countries taking part at the happening, which is expected to draw over 60,000 today.

Next week, Primavera holds court in Portugal, where it has held a sister event that is now nearly a decade old.

Live Nation will co-produce the L.A. edition in 2020 at Los Angeles State Historic Park, which is located in downtown Los Angeles and which has formerly hosted EDM events such as HARD, as well as festivals more akin to Primavera in spirit, such as FYF Fest.

  • People attend the second day of

