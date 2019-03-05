×
Primary Wave Promotes Catie Monck to VP of Communications and Artist Relations

Variety Staff

Primary Wave has promoted Catie Monck to Vice President of Communications & Artist Relations, the company announced today. Beginning her third year with the music-publishing, management and marketing company, Monck will be responsible for Primary Wave’s media strategy and press relationships, helping to foster artist development across its roster, according to the announcement. In her expanded role, Monck will also contribute to a wide range of company and executive initiatives.  Monck will continue to be based in New York, and will report to GM and CMO Adam Lowenberg.

“Catie has been a key part of our success, and we are thrilled to promote her to this important position,” said Lowenberg of the promotion.

Previously, Monck was a Director of Publicity for Primary Wave, where she worked with Melissa Etheridge, Smokey Robinson, Cypress Hill and Steve Cropper.

“I am honored to be appointed to lead communications for Primary Wave,” says Monck. “I work with an incredible team of people and our roster of artists is like no other.”

Monck began her career at Epic Records in 1998 and went on to stints at Shore Fire Media, Miles Copeland’s label Ark 21, Concord Music Group and Wind Up Records.

Since its founding in 2006, Primary Wave has grown from three employees to a team of more than 60, with offices in New York, Los Angeles, London and Austin.

