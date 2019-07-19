×

Primary Wave Music Publishing Acquires Stake in Dave Navarro’s Catalog

By
Variety Staff

Follow Us on Twitter

Variety's Most Recent Stories

View All
Dave NavarroGuitar Legends For Heroes Benefit, New York, USA - 29 Nov 2017
CREDIT: Debby Wong/Shutterstock

Primary Wave Music Publishing has acquired an interest in Dave Navarro’s music publishing catalog, master revenue streams, and writer’s share royalties, the company announced today. Navarro is credited as a songwriter on such hit songs as Jane’s Addiction “Been Caught Stealing” and “Jane Says” as well as the Red Hot Chili Peppers’ “Aeroplane.”

Said the guitarist, singer, songwriter and actor: “When I partnered up with Primary Wave, the first question they asked was ‘So, where would you like to see your music being heard?’ I had never before been asked for my artistic input from a corporate entity and I was instantly relieved to know that I had finally found a home for my catalog.”

Navarro’s screen credits include appearing on “Sons of Anarchy,” “The Talking Dead” and “Law & Order: SVU.” He has also starred on the Paramount Network’s “Ink Master” and produced “Mourning Son,” a documentary about his mother’s murder when Navarro was just 15.

Dave Navarro is the coolest cat I know,” said Jeremy Rosen, his manager. “More importantly, he is a kind, compassionate soul, who cares deeply about people, the world and his place in it.  Fittingly, I was excited to introduce Dave to Primary Wave, the ideal partner to carefully and meaningfully curate his legendary rock catalog.”

“We are honored to have a legendary artist such as Dave join our growing Primary Wave family,” added Lawrence Mestel, Primary Wave CEO and founder. “Dave’s accomplishments speak for themselves. His contributions to Jane’s Addiction and Red Hot Chili Peppers left an indelible impression, influencing future generations of musicians.”

Primary Wave Music Publishing was founded in 2006 and is home to copyrights of more than 15,000 songs by the likes of Bob Marley, Smokey Robinson, Kurt Cobain, Aerosmith, John Lennon, Def Leppard, Hall & Oates, Chicago and Melissa Etheridge. With more than 70 employees, Primary Wave has offices in New York, Los Angeles, London, and Austin.

More Music

  • Dave NavarroGuitar Legends For Heroes Benefit,

    Primary Wave Music Publishing Acquires Stake in Dave Navarro's Catalog

    Primary Wave Music Publishing has acquired an interest in Dave Navarro’s music publishing catalog, master revenue streams, and writer’s share royalties, the company announced today. Navarro is credited as a songwriter on such hit songs as Jane’s Addiction “Been Caught Stealing” and “Jane Says” as well as the Red Hot Chili Peppers’ “Aeroplane.” Said the [...]

  • This photo shows composer Hans Zimmer

    Hans Zimmer on Recreating Iconic Score: 'The Lion King' 'Brought People Together'

    Composer Hans Zimmer is seated at the mixing board at the Sony scoring stage, head bobbing to the music being performed by 107 musicians just a few yards away. He’s wearing a vintage “Lion King World Tour” T-shirt, frayed at the collar. On the giant screen behind the orchestra, two lions are bounding across the [...]

  • Dreamville Dreamers doc

    J. Cole's Watchful Eye, All-Nighters and Weed: Inside Dreamville's 'Revenge' Doc

    Having the No. 1 project in the country is old hat for J. Cole, but the instant success of Dreamville’s highly-anticipated “Revenge of the Dreamers III” collection, which features collaborations with more than 25 artists, writers and producers (among them: Cozz, Omen, Bas, J.I.D., EarthGang and Ari Lennox), took many by surprise. The first installment [...]

  • Kanye Kim Kardashian Selling Bel Air

    Kanye West, Kim Kardashian Lobbied Trump for A$AP Rocky's Release, Source Confirms

    Kanye West and Kim Kardashian lobbied President Trump to help release A$AP Rocky from jail in Sweden, a source close to the situation confirms to Variety. The news was first reported by TMZ. A$AP Rocky (real name: Rakim Myers) has been behind bars in the country since July 2 after being involved in an altercation [...]

  • Woodstock 50 Applies for Vernon Downs

    Woodstock 50 Applies for Vernon Downs Permit Yet Again

    For better or worse, Woodstock 50 isn’t giving up on Vernon Downs, despite being rejected twice already: The producers have applied for another permit to hold the festival at Vernon Downs, according to the Utica Observer Dispatch. Town Attorney Vincent Rossi confirmed the application was submitted Wednesday. This is the festival’s third application; previous applications [...]

More From Our Brands

Access exclusive content

© 2019 Penske Media Corporation

ad