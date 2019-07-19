Primary Wave Music Publishing Acquires Stake in Dave Navarro’s Catalog

Primary Wave Music Publishing has acquired an interest in Dave Navarro’s music publishing catalog, master revenue streams, and writer’s share royalties, the company announced today. Navarro is credited as a songwriter on such hit songs as Jane’s Addiction “Been Caught Stealing” and “Jane Says” as well as the Red Hot Chili Peppers’ “Aeroplane.”

Said the guitarist, singer, songwriter and actor: “When I partnered up with Primary Wave, the first question they asked was ‘So, where would you like to see your music being heard?’ I had never before been asked for my artistic input from a corporate entity and I was instantly relieved to know that I had finally found a home for my catalog.”

Navarro’s screen credits include appearing on “Sons of Anarchy,” “The Talking Dead” and “Law & Order: SVU.” He has also starred on the Paramount Network’s “Ink Master” and produced “Mourning Son,” a documentary about his mother’s murder when Navarro was just 15.

“Dave Navarro is the coolest cat I know,” said Jeremy Rosen, his manager. “More importantly, he is a kind, compassionate soul, who cares deeply about people, the world and his place in it. Fittingly, I was excited to introduce Dave to Primary Wave, the ideal partner to carefully and meaningfully curate his legendary rock catalog.”

“We are honored to have a legendary artist such as Dave join our growing Primary Wave family,” added Lawrence Mestel, Primary Wave CEO and founder. “Dave’s accomplishments speak for themselves. His contributions to Jane’s Addiction and Red Hot Chili Peppers left an indelible impression, influencing future generations of musicians.”

Primary Wave Music Publishing was founded in 2006 and is home to copyrights of more than 15,000 songs by the likes of Bob Marley, Smokey Robinson, Kurt Cobain, Aerosmith, John Lennon, Def Leppard, Hall & Oates, Chicago and Melissa Etheridge. With more than 70 employees, Primary Wave has offices in New York, Los Angeles, London, and Austin.