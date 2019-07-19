×

President Trump Speaks in Support of A$AP Rocky (Watch)

By
Jem Aswad

Senior Music Editor

Jem's Most Recent Stories

View All
Black Ball
CREDIT: Stephen Lovekin/Variety/REX/Shutterstock

In one of the more surreal moments from a presidency filled with few not-surreal moments, President Trump spoke out today in support of rapper A$AP Rocky, who has been jailed in Sweden for more than two weeks after an altercation with fans he said were harassing him.

A$AP Rocky is a situation in Sweden, a great country, and friends of mine and the leadership,” the president said in his familiar fractured phrasing, “and we’re going to be talking to them, we’ve already started. Many, many members of the African-American community have called me, friends of mine, and said can you help? I personally don’t know A$AP Rocky but I can tell you he has tremendous support from the African American community in this country. When I say African American, I think I can really say from everybody in this country because we’re all one.”

Indeed! Trump’s comment was almost unquestionably an attempt to deflect the widespread accusations of racism he has done little to refute since he was elected, and also a response to a plea from Kim Kardashian (who is not African American), who was inspired to reach out to the president by her husband, Kanye West, earlier this week; both have met with the president in recent months.

Related

Despite their and the Trump administration’s efforts, a Swedish judge decided Rocky two associates will be held for another week in pretrial detention to allow police to finish investigating the altercation, which took place June 30 in Stockholm. The judge sided with prosecutors, stating that the rapper is a flight risk.

Kardashian tweeted thanks to the team on Thursday. “Thank you @realDonaldTrump , @SecPompeo, Jared Kushner & everyone involved with the efforts to Free ASAP Rocky & his two friends,” she tweeted. “Your commitment to justice reform is so appreciated.”

Despite their efforts, Rocky has been in jail for more than two weeks without being charged.

A spokesperson for the State Department said earlier this week, “There are certainly some facts about the arrest and detention that raise concerns. We expect all governments, including Sweden, to treat American citizens fairly and with respect. We hope to see A$AP Rocky and his colleagues back on tour and reunited with friends and family soon.”

 

More Music

  • David Crosby and Cameron Crowe'David Crosby:

    Cameron Crowe Picks Five Favorite Underrated David Crosby Tracks

    “Music is love,” as David Crosby once sang, and nothing breeds deeper love than a sense that something is overlooked. So that’s why Variety asked Cameron Crowe to dig deep into the Crosby canon and pick not just a triad but five favorites from among the CSN singer’s most underrated tracks. Crowe, of course, has [...]

  • Live Nation Logo. (PRNewsFoto/Live Nation)

    Live Nation Confirms Placing Tickets Directly on Secondary Market at Artists’ Request

    Representatives for Live Nation, the world’s largest live-entertainment company and owner of Ticketmaster, confirmed that it bypassed conventional channels and directly placed thousands of concert tickets on the secondary market upon artists’ request, in an article published in Billboard. In a statement shared with Variety, the company acknowledged that it has facilitated the transfer of [...]

  • The Lion King The Gift

    Album Review: Beyoncé’s 'The Lion King: The Gift'

    Before touching down on what Beyoncé has called her “love letter to Africa,” it’s important to see what may have brought her to the mother of mankind, with its wide vistas and sonic planes, for “The Gift” in the first place — beyond, of course, voicing Nala in the film and whatever international marketing tie-ins [...]

  • Rick Rubin Spotify Secret Genius Awards,

    Seven Things We Learned About 'Shangri-La' and Rick Rubin from Showtime's Series

    Showtime’s documentary series “Shangri-La” insists it is not a biographical documentary on uber-producer Rick Rubin, and it’s not meant as a four-hour advertisement for Rubin’s legendary Malibu studio, after which the four-part series is named … but it feels like a little bit of both those things. “Shangri-La” is primarily filmed at the studio where [...]

  • Katy Perry American Idol judge

    Katy Perry Testifies in ‘Dark Horse’ Copyright Trial

    Katy Perry took the stand Thursday and testified that she had never heard the song “Joyful Noise” before she was accused of infringing on its copyright, according to ABC 7 in Los Angeles. Christian hip-hop artist Marcus Gray and the song’s co-writers claim that Perry’s 2013 track “Dark Horse” uses an uses an instrumental phrase [...]

  • Highwomen Drop First Video, With a

    Highwomen Supergroup Drops First Video, With a Slew of Female Country Star Cameos

    The country supergroup the Highwomen have dropped their first video, for the just-released debut single, “Redesigning Women,” and it’s even more of a cluster of exclusively female country stars than the core quartet itself. Joining members Brandi Carlile, Maren Morris, Natalie Hemby and Amanda Shires are such familiar figures as Wynonna Judd, Lauren Alaina, Cam, [...]

  • ASAP RockyGucci Cruise 2020 show, Arrivals,

    A$AP Rocky to Remain in Swedish Jail for Another Week

    Despite the diplomatic efforts of Kanye West and Kim Kardashian, the Trump Administration’s efforts to procure A$AP Rocky’s release from a Swedish jail have been as effective as the rest of its foreign policy: The rapper and two associates will be held for another week in pretrial detention to allow police to finish investigating a [...]

More From Our Brands

Access exclusive content

© 2019 Penske Media Corporation

ad