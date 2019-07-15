Post Malone Announces Fall Arena Tour With Swae Lee

Post Malone has announced a fall arena tour, where he’ll be joined by Swae Lee and Tyla Yaweh, kicking off Sept. 14 in Tacoma, WA and running through November, where it’ll wrap up with southern California shows No. 16 at the Honda Center and Nov. 20 at the Forum.
The “Runaway Tour” will also make multiple festival stops, including Las Vegas’ Life is Beautiful Fest Sept. 22, the Voodoo Fest in New Orleans, and Malone’s second annual Posty fest Nov. 2 in Dallas, TX.
Tickets go on sale July 19. Starting July 16, Citi cardmembers have the opportunity to purchase presale tickets.
Posty’s latest single featuring Young Thug, “Goodbyes,” has already garnered over 30 million hits on its R-rated music video on YouTube. The single was released over the Fourth of July weekend. His two currently charting hits, “Sunflower” featuring Swae Lee and “Wow,” remain on the Billboard Hot 100 chart at Nos. 8 and 12. His Grammy-nominated album “Beerbongs & Bentleys” is certified triple platinum by the RIAA.
Dates:
|Saturday, September 14
|Tacoma, WA
|Tacoma Dome
|Monday, September 16
|Vancouver, BC
|Pepsi Live at Rogers Arena
|Tuesday, September 17
|Portland, OR
|MODA Center
|Thursday, September 19
|Sacramento, CA
|Golden 1 Center
|Saturday, September 21
|Fresno, CA*
|Save Mart Center
|Sunday, September 22
|Las Vegas, CA
|Life Is Beautiful Festival
|Thursday, September 26
|St. Paul, MN
|Xcel Energy Center
|Sunday, September 29
|Detroit, MI
|Little Caesars Arena
|Thursday, October 3
|Toronto, ON
|Scotiabank Arena
|Sunday, October 6
|Buffalo, NY
|KeyBank Center
|Wednesday, October 9
|Boston, MA
|TD Garden
|Friday, October 11
|Atlantic City, NJ
|Boardwalk Hall
|Saturday, October 12
|Washington, DC
|Capital One Arena
|Monday, October 14
|New York, NY
|Madison Square Garden
|Thursday, October 17
|Raleigh, NC
|PNC Arena
|Friday, October 18
|Atlanta, GA
|State Farm Arena
|Sunday, October 20
|Miami, FL
|AmericanAirlines Arena
|Thursday, October 24
|Tampa, FL
|Amalie Arena
|Friday, October 25
|Jacksonville, FL
|Vystar Veterans Arena
|Sunday, October 27
|New Orleans, LA
|Voodoo Festival
|Tuesday, October 29
|San Antonio, TX
|AT&T Center
|Saturday, November 2
|Dallas, TX
|Posty Fest
|Tuesday, November 5
|Houston, TX
|Toyota Center
|Friday, November 8
|Glendale, AZ
|Gila River Arena
|Sunday, November 10
|Denver, CO
|Pepsi Center
|Monday, November 11
|Salt Lake City, UT
|Vivint Smart Home Arena
|Thursday, November 14
|Oakland, CA
|Oracle Arena
|Saturday, November 16
|Anaheim, CA
|Honda Center
|Wednesday, November 20
|Los Angeles, CA
|The Forum