Post Malone Announces Fall Arena Tour With Swae Lee

Post Malone has announced a fall arena tour, where he’ll be joined by Swae Lee and Tyla Yaweh, kicking off Sept. 14 in Tacoma, WA and running through November, where it’ll wrap up with southern California shows No. 16 at the Honda Center and Nov. 20 at the Forum.

The “Runaway Tour” will also make multiple festival stops, including Las Vegas’ Life is Beautiful Fest Sept. 22, the Voodoo Fest in New Orleans, and Malone’s second annual Posty fest Nov. 2 in Dallas, TX.

Tickets go on sale July 19. Starting July 16, Citi cardmembers have the opportunity to purchase presale tickets.

Posty’s latest single featuring Young Thug, “Goodbyes,” has already garnered over 30 million hits on its R-rated music video on YouTube. The single was released over the Fourth of July weekend. His two currently charting hits, “Sunflower” featuring Swae Lee and “Wow,” remain on the Billboard Hot 100 chart at Nos. 8 and 12. His Grammy-nominated album “Beerbongs & Bentleys” is certified triple platinum by the RIAA.

Dates: