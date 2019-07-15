×

Post Malone Announces Fall Arena Tour With Swae Lee

Post Malone
Post Malone has announced a fall arena tour, where he’ll be joined by Swae Lee and Tyla Yaweh, kicking off Sept. 14 in Tacoma, WA and running through November, where it’ll wrap up with southern California shows No. 16 at the Honda Center and Nov. 20 at the Forum.

The “Runaway Tour” will also make multiple festival stops, including Las Vegas’ Life is Beautiful Fest Sept. 22, the Voodoo Fest in New Orleans, and Malone’s second annual Posty fest Nov. 2 in Dallas, TX.

Tickets go on sale July 19. Starting July 16, Citi cardmembers have the opportunity to purchase presale tickets.

Posty’s latest single featuring Young Thug, “Goodbyes,” has already garnered over 30 million hits on its R-rated music video on YouTube. The single was released over the Fourth of July weekend. His two currently charting hits, “Sunflower” featuring Swae Lee and “Wow,” remain on the Billboard Hot 100 chart at Nos. 8 and 12. His Grammy-nominated album “Beerbongs & Bentleys” is certified triple platinum by the RIAA.

Dates:

Saturday, September 14 Tacoma, WA Tacoma Dome
Monday, September 16 Vancouver, BC Pepsi Live at Rogers Arena
Tuesday, September 17 Portland, OR MODA Center
Thursday, September 19 Sacramento, CA Golden 1 Center
Saturday, September 21 Fresno, CA* Save Mart Center
Sunday, September 22 Las Vegas, CA Life Is Beautiful Festival
Thursday, September 26 St. Paul, MN Xcel Energy Center
Sunday, September 29 Detroit, MI Little Caesars Arena
Thursday, October 3 Toronto, ON Scotiabank Arena
Sunday, October 6 Buffalo, NY KeyBank Center
Wednesday, October 9 Boston, MA TD Garden
Friday, October 11 Atlantic City, NJ Boardwalk Hall
Saturday, October 12 Washington, DC Capital One Arena
Monday, October 14 New York, NY Madison Square Garden
Thursday, October 17 Raleigh, NC PNC Arena
Friday, October 18 Atlanta, GA State Farm Arena
Sunday, October 20 Miami, FL AmericanAirlines Arena
Thursday, October 24 Tampa, FL Amalie Arena
Friday, October 25 Jacksonville, FL Vystar Veterans Arena
Sunday, October 27 New Orleans, LA Voodoo Festival
Tuesday, October 29 San Antonio, TX AT&T Center
Saturday, November 2 Dallas, TX Posty Fest
Tuesday, November 5 Houston, TX Toyota Center
Friday, November 8 Glendale, AZ Gila River Arena
Sunday, November 10 Denver, CO Pepsi Center
Monday, November 11 Salt Lake City, UT Vivint Smart Home Arena
Thursday, November 14 Oakland, CA Oracle Arena
Saturday, November 16 Anaheim, CA Honda Center
Wednesday, November 20 Los Angeles, CA The Forum

