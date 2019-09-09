Post Malone’s Posty Fest to Feature Meek Mill, Pharrell, Rae Sremmurd, More

Post Malone today announced details of his second annual Posty Fest, which will include performances by Meek Mill, Pharrell Williams, Rae Sremmurd, Jaden Smith, Dominic Fike, Doja Cat, Yella Beezy, Tyla Yaweh, Saint Jhn, Iann Dior, Beach Fossils, Snowy, Maj and Kerwin Frost, as well as special surprise guests. The show will take place Nov. 2 at AT&T Stadium in Arlington, Texas.
Tickets go on sale to the general public beginning Saturday, Sept. 14 at 10 a.m. local time at LiveNation.com. Citi is the official presale credit card of Posty Fest. As such, Citi cardmembers will have access to purchase presale tickets beginning Tuesday, Sept. 10 at 10am local time.
According to the announcement, the festival will include games, food, prizes, limited merch, exclusive collabs, jousting, and so much more. Additional partners for the event include ARNETTE, Bud Light, Crocs, HyperX, Madrinas Coffee, and more.
On Friday, Post released his third full-length studio album, “Hollywood’s Bleeding.”
He will kick off his 35-date “Runaway Tour” on Sept. 14 in Tacoma, WA with stops in New York, Atlanta, Miami and more before wrapping Nov. 21 in Los Angeles.
Post Malone Runaway Tour with special guests Swae Lee and Tyla Yaweh
2019 U.S. Tour Dates:
|DATE
|CITY
|VENUE
|Sat Sep 14
|Tacoma, WA
|Tacoma Dome
|Mon Sep 16
|Vancouver, BC
|Pepsi Live at Rogers
|Tue Sep 17
|Portland, OR
|MODA Center
|Thu Sep 19
|Sacramento, CA
|Golden 1 Center
|Sat Sep 21
|Fresno, CA*
|Save Mart Center*
|Thu Sep 26
|St. Paul, MN
|XCEL Energy Center
|Fri Sep 27
|St. Paul, MN
|XCEL Energy Center
|Sun Sep 29
|Detroit, MI
|Little Ceasar’s Arena
|Tue Oct 01
|Chicago, IL
|United Center
|Thu Oct 03
|Toronto, ON
|Scotiabank Arena
|Fri Oct 04
|Toronto, ON
|Scotiabank Arena
|Sun Oct 06
|Buffalo, NY
|KeyBank Center
|Tue Oct 08
|Boston, MA
|TD Garden
|Wed Oct 09
|Boston, MA
|TD Garden
|Fri Oct 11
|Atlantic City, NJ
|Boardwalk Hall
|Sat Oct 12
|Washington, DC
|Capital One Arena
|Mon Oct 14
|New York, NY
|Madison Square Garden
|Tue Oct 15
|New York, NY
|Madison Square Garden
|Thu Oct 17
|Raleigh, NC
|PNC Arena
|Fri Oct 18
|Atlanta, GA
|State Farm Arena
|Sun Oct 20
|Miami, FL
|American Airlines Arena
|Mon Oct 21
|Sunrise, FL
|BB&T Center
|Thu Oct 24
|Tampa, FL
|Amalie Arena
|Fri Oct 25
|Jacksonville, FL
|Vystar Arena
|Tue Oct 29
|San Antonio, TX
|AT&T Center
|Mon Nov 04
|Oklahoma City, OK
|Chesapeake Energy Arena
|Tue Nov 05
|Houston, TX
|Toyota Center
|Fri Nov 08
|Glendale, AZ
|Gila River Arena
|Sun Nov 10
|Denver, CO
|Pepsi Center
|Mon Nov 11
|Salt Lake City, UT
|Vivint Arena
|Thu Nov 14
|Oakland, CA
|Oracle Arena
|Sat Nov 16
|Anaheim, CA
|Honda Center
|Sun Nov 17
|Anaheim, CA
|Honda Center
|Wed Nov 20
|Los Angeles, CA
|The Forum
|Thu Nov 21
|Los Angeles, CA
|The Forum