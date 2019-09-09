×
Post Malone’s Posty Fest to Feature Meek Mill, Pharrell, Rae Sremmurd, More

By
Variety Staff

Post Malone
CREDIT: Michael Hurcomb/REX/Shutterstock

Post Malone today announced details of his second annual Posty Fest, which will include performances by Meek Mill, Pharrell Williams, Rae Sremmurd, Jaden Smith, Dominic Fike, Doja Cat, Yella Beezy, Tyla Yaweh, Saint Jhn, Iann Dior, Beach Fossils, Snowy, Maj and Kerwin Frost, as well as special surprise guests. The show will take place Nov. 2 at AT&T Stadium in Arlington, Texas.

Tickets go on sale to the general public beginning Saturday, Sept. 14 at 10 a.m. local time at LiveNation.com. Citi is the official presale credit card of Posty Fest. As such, Citi cardmembers will have access to purchase presale tickets beginning Tuesday, Sept. 10 at 10am local time.

According to the announcement, the festival will include games, food, prizes, limited merch, exclusive collabs, jousting, and so much more. Additional partners for the event include ARNETTE, Bud Light, Crocs, HyperX, Madrinas Coffee, and more.

On Friday, Post released his third full-length studio album, “Hollywood’s Bleeding.”

He will kick off his 35-date “Runaway Tour” on Sept. 14 in Tacoma, WA with stops in New York, Atlanta, Miami and more before wrapping Nov. 21 in Los Angeles.

Post Malone Runaway Tour with special guests Swae Lee and Tyla Yaweh

2019 U.S. Tour Dates:

DATE CITY VENUE
Sat Sep 14 Tacoma, WA Tacoma Dome
Mon Sep 16 Vancouver, BC Pepsi Live at Rogers
Tue Sep 17 Portland, OR MODA Center
Thu Sep 19 Sacramento, CA Golden 1 Center
Sat Sep 21 Fresno, CA* Save Mart Center*
Thu Sep 26 St. Paul, MN XCEL Energy Center
Fri Sep 27 St. Paul, MN XCEL Energy Center
Sun Sep 29 Detroit, MI Little Ceasar’s Arena
Tue Oct 01 Chicago, IL United Center
Thu Oct 03 Toronto, ON Scotiabank Arena
Fri Oct 04 Toronto, ON Scotiabank Arena
Sun Oct 06 Buffalo, NY KeyBank Center
Tue Oct 08 Boston, MA TD Garden
Wed Oct 09 Boston, MA TD Garden
Fri Oct 11 Atlantic City, NJ Boardwalk Hall
Sat Oct 12 Washington, DC Capital One Arena
Mon Oct 14 New York, NY Madison Square Garden
Tue Oct 15 New York, NY Madison Square Garden
Thu Oct 17 Raleigh, NC PNC Arena
Fri Oct 18 Atlanta, GA State Farm Arena
Sun Oct 20 Miami, FL American Airlines Arena
Mon Oct 21 Sunrise, FL BB&T Center
Thu Oct 24 Tampa, FL Amalie Arena
Fri Oct 25 Jacksonville, FL Vystar Arena
Tue Oct 29 San Antonio, TX AT&T Center
Mon Nov 04 Oklahoma City, OK Chesapeake Energy Arena
Tue Nov 05 Houston, TX Toyota Center
Fri Nov 08 Glendale, AZ Gila River Arena
Sun Nov 10 Denver, CO Pepsi Center
Mon Nov 11 Salt Lake City, UT Vivint Arena
Thu Nov 14 Oakland, CA Oracle Arena
Sat Nov 16 Anaheim, CA Honda Center
Sun Nov 17 Anaheim, CA Honda Center
Wed Nov 20 Los Angeles, CA The Forum
Thu Nov 21 Los Angeles, CA The Forum

 

    Post Malone's Posty Fest to Feature Meek Mill, Pharrell, Rae Sremmurd, More

