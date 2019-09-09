Post Malone’s Posty Fest to Feature Meek Mill, Pharrell, Rae Sremmurd, More

Post Malone today announced details of his second annual Posty Fest, which will include performances by Meek Mill, Pharrell Williams, Rae Sremmurd, Jaden Smith, Dominic Fike, Doja Cat, Yella Beezy, Tyla Yaweh, Saint Jhn, Iann Dior, Beach Fossils, Snowy, Maj and Kerwin Frost, as well as special surprise guests. The show will take place Nov. 2 at AT&T Stadium in Arlington, Texas.

Tickets go on sale to the general public beginning Saturday, Sept. 14 at 10 a.m. local time at LiveNation.com. Citi is the official presale credit card of Posty Fest. As such, Citi cardmembers will have access to purchase presale tickets beginning Tuesday, Sept. 10 at 10am local time.

According to the announcement, the festival will include games, food, prizes, limited merch, exclusive collabs, jousting, and so much more. Additional partners for the event include ARNETTE, Bud Light, Crocs, HyperX, Madrinas Coffee, and more.

On Friday, Post released his third full-length studio album, “Hollywood’s Bleeding.”

He will kick off his 35-date “Runaway Tour” on Sept. 14 in Tacoma, WA with stops in New York, Atlanta, Miami and more before wrapping Nov. 21 in Los Angeles.

Post Malone Runaway Tour with special guests Swae Lee and Tyla Yaweh

2019 U.S. Tour Dates:

DATE CITY VENUE Sat Sep 14 Tacoma, WA Tacoma Dome Mon Sep 16 Vancouver, BC Pepsi Live at Rogers Tue Sep 17 Portland, OR MODA Center Thu Sep 19 Sacramento, CA Golden 1 Center Sat Sep 21 Fresno, CA* Save Mart Center* Thu Sep 26 St. Paul, MN XCEL Energy Center Fri Sep 27 St. Paul, MN XCEL Energy Center Sun Sep 29 Detroit, MI Little Ceasar’s Arena Tue Oct 01 Chicago, IL United Center Thu Oct 03 Toronto, ON Scotiabank Arena Fri Oct 04 Toronto, ON Scotiabank Arena Sun Oct 06 Buffalo, NY KeyBank Center Tue Oct 08 Boston, MA TD Garden Wed Oct 09 Boston, MA TD Garden Fri Oct 11 Atlantic City, NJ Boardwalk Hall Sat Oct 12 Washington, DC Capital One Arena Mon Oct 14 New York, NY Madison Square Garden Tue Oct 15 New York, NY Madison Square Garden Thu Oct 17 Raleigh, NC PNC Arena Fri Oct 18 Atlanta, GA State Farm Arena Sun Oct 20 Miami, FL American Airlines Arena Mon Oct 21 Sunrise, FL BB&T Center Thu Oct 24 Tampa, FL Amalie Arena Fri Oct 25 Jacksonville, FL Vystar Arena Tue Oct 29 San Antonio, TX AT&T Center Mon Nov 04 Oklahoma City, OK Chesapeake Energy Arena Tue Nov 05 Houston, TX Toyota Center Fri Nov 08 Glendale, AZ Gila River Arena Sun Nov 10 Denver, CO Pepsi Center Mon Nov 11 Salt Lake City, UT Vivint Arena Thu Nov 14 Oakland, CA Oracle Arena Sat Nov 16 Anaheim, CA Honda Center Sun Nov 17 Anaheim, CA Honda Center Wed Nov 20 Los Angeles, CA The Forum Thu Nov 21 Los Angeles, CA The Forum