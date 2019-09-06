Post Malone Talks Mac Miller’s Death, Ozzy Osbourne Collaboration and Overcoming Anxiety

Post Malone discussed his new album “Hollywood’s Bleeding,” Mac Miller and Lil’ Peep’s death and much more in an interview with Zane Lowe on Apple Music’s Beats 1 that even features a cameo from the rapper’s dad.

Lowe and Post sat down to talk in Provence, France, where the musician is busy making rosé. He says of his wine, “I wanted to make something that after a long anxious day and you’re just working your ass off and nothing seems to be going right. You can just sit at home and relax a little bit.”

Malone just dropped his album, “Hollywood’s Bleeding,” which has set a record for Apple Music’s most pre-added album in one week. He also just surpassed 5 billion streams on the platform. But the success hasn’t factored into his creative process for the newest album. “I’m not trying to make hit records. I’m just trying to make something that I love,” says Malone.

The interview is a bit out of form for Malone; he’s been reluctant as of late to speak to the media. “It’s emotionally draining. It’s like people asking you the same things all the time. I would always try to liven things up and tell it differently, but at some point run out of sh–,” he said.

Southern France isn’t the only place Malone has recently kicked back. He’s been spending time in Utah, which he says is easing his anxiety. “I’d say since the beginning of middle school, I always felt like I was always anxious and kind of sad all the time, but I kind of came out of it,” he said. “Being in Utah and being away from the grind and from everybody else and it’s just me with my video games and cold one that feels good to me.”

He describes Utah as an “oasis” away from Los Angeles, a city he was “sick of.” He said of Angelenos, “I feel like a lot of people want to be somebody. They’ll use every piece, last piece they can get out of you to better themselves and not think about anybody else.”

Post went on to talk about the various musicians he has collaborated with on the forthcoming album. “I think music at the end of the day has nothing to do with f—ing business. Music has to do with people,” he said. One such collaborator was Ozzy Osbourne. Malone heard Osbourne say “Take What You Want,” which features Malone, Osbourne and Travis Scott, was his favorite work since Black Sabbath.

Malone’s dad was enthralled with the pairing. “I’m a big metal head from back in the day. My kid with Ozzy and the song was really exciting,” he said.

The conversation touched somber points, including the deaths of Post’s peers and friends Mac Miller and Lil Peep. Post remembers playing beer pong with Miller and discussing making an album together. Then, just a few days after Miller died of an overdose. “We were at an Airbnb in L.A. and all of a sudden the TV turns on, and on the TV [news of Miller’s death] wouldn’t stop. We tried disconnecting it and all this,” he said. “What an incredible, honestly, what a genuine human being.”

On Peep’s death, he said, “I remember when Peep died and there was a bunch of shaming like on social media, like, ‘Oh these kids doing all their f—ing drugs.’ At the same time you don’t know what someone is going through and you don’t know how easy it is just to get caught up in something to the point where you can’t stop. It’s not your fault.”

Post is often badgered by fans to link up with Eminem for a track. Post repeatedly referred to Eminem as a “legend” and jokingly instated a drinking game for him and Lowe. Said Post, “Take a shot of rosé every time I say legend” Post said he wants the collaboration to happen, but the timing has never been right. He’s hopeful though. “But there will be a time,” he said.