Post Malone, Foo Fighters, Many More Join Pharrell’s 2020 Something in the Water Festival

Pharrell Williams today announced the music lineup for the second year of his acclaimed “Something in the Water,” a multi-day music festival and cultural experience taking place in his hometown of Virginia Beach over the weekend of April 24-26, 2020.

A$AP Rocky, Baby Rose, Bae Worldwide, Banks, Beck, Brittany Howard, Buddy, Chad Hugo, Chance the Rapper, Clipse, EarthGang, Foo Fighters, FriendsWithYou, Global Citizen, Gunna, H.E.R., Jaden Smith, Jozzy, JR, Kali Uchis, KAWS, KP The Great, LANY, Lauren Jauregui, Leon Bridges, Lil Tecca, Lil Tjay, Love Mansuy, Mahalia, Major Lazer, Mereba, Metro Boomin, Migos, Nelly, Nickelus F, Noodles, Pharrell & Friends, Playboi Carti, Pop Smoke, Pop-Up Church Service, Post Malone, Quinn XCII, Rema, Rico Nasty, Sabrina Claudio, Snoh Aalegra, SoSuperSam, Tank and the Bangas, The Head and the Heart, Tierra Whack, Trey Songz, Turnover, Tyler, the Creator, Usher, Venus X, Wale and the Backyard Band, 070 Shake, 6lack and 99 Neighbors will perform at the expanded festival, now with three beachfront stages. Even more performers are expected to be announced soon.

Tickets go on sale to the general public Saturday, December 14th at 12pm ET; the public on sale follows the sold out special “Locals Only” presale earlier this fall. The festival is produced by Live Nation and Redrock Entertainment Services.

According to the announcement, the festival will feature expanded programming across an entire week, including “the brightest minds from the culinary world, technology, environmental sustainability, health & wellness, media and more, from Monday, April 20th, through Thursday, April 23rd.” That lineup will be announced next year.

In a nod to the influence and appreciation of educators, Pharrell first released the music lineup to the 12 Virginia Beach high school principals this morning to make a simultaneous district-wide announcement of the artists performing at the festival.