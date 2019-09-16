Post Malone, Manager Dre London Sign Australia’s Lime Cordiale

London Cowboys, the newly formed venture by Post Malone and manager Dre London, has teamed with Australia’s Chugg Music to sign the Sidney-based duo Lime Cordiale.

The group, comprised of brothers Louis and Oli Leimbach, first released music in 2012, and by 2017 had yielded the breakout hits “Temper Temper” and “Naturally,” followed by radio favorite, “Dirt Cheap,” in 2018. The group counts more than 736,000 monthly listeners on Spotify, where the three aforementioned songs have racked up over 17.5 million plays.

“I’m so excited to announce the signing of our first ever band Lime Cordiale to London Cowboys,” said London, who was named Variety‘s Hitmakers Manager of the Year in 2018. “Posty and I watched them live and instantly fell in love with the vibe they created. We are happy to be a part of their journey and can’t wait to help them be a global name. … There’s so much we can do with the band in the USA and globally and together we’re going to make history.”

Lime Cordiale’s brand of surf-rock and alt-pop landed the band on influential radio station Triple J’s most played list, which spurred sold-out shows at the O2 Academy in London and the Paradiso in Amsterdam. The duo is scheduled to perform at Los Angeles’ The Roxy in Sept. 17 and in New York on the 24th and 25th at Baby’s All Right in Brooklyn and the Mercury Lounge in Manhattan, respectively.

Post Malone is coming off a massive first week for his latest album, “Hollywood’s Bleeding.”