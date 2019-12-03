Post Malone, Billie Eilish Top Spotify’s Year-End Charts

Amid a forest of decade-end and year-end statistics posted by Spotify today, Post Malone and Billie Eilish hit some notable marks.
The full lists appear below, but highlights include: Post Malone is the most-streamed artist of 2019 with over 6.5 billion streams globally; Billie Eilish’s “When We All Fall Asleep, Where Do We Go?” is the most-streamed album of the year; and “Señorita” by Shawn Mendes and Camilla Cabello is the year’s most-streamed song, with more than 1 billion streams, followed closely by Eilish’s “Bad Guy” with more than 990 million streams.
The complete lists are posted below:
Spotify Wrapped 2019 Global Top Lists:
Most Streamed Albums
- WHEN WE ALL FALL ASLEEP, WHERE DO WE GO? – Billie Eilish
- Hollywood’s Bleeding – Post Malone
- thank u, next – Ariana Grande
- 6 Collaborations Project – Ed Sheeran
- Shawn Mendes – Shawn Mendes
- “Señorita” – Camila Cabello, Shawn Mendes
- “bad guy” – Billie Eilish
- “Sunflower” – Post Malone, Swae Lee
- “7 Rings” – Ariana Grande
- “Old Town Road – Remix” – Lil Nas X, Billy Ray Cyrus
U.S. Most Streamed 2019 Artists
U.S. Most Streamed 2019 Female Artists
U.S. Most Streamed 2019 Male Artists
U.S. Most Streamed 2019 Tracks
- “Sunflower” – Post Malone, Swae Lee
- “Wow” – Post Malone
- “7 Rings” – Ariana Grande
- “MIDDLE CHILD” – J. Cole
- “bad guy” – Billie Eilish
U.S. Most Streamed 2019 Albums
- Hollywood’s Bleeding – Post Malone
- WHEN WE ALL FALL ASLEEP, WHERE DO WE GO? – Billie Eilish
- thank u, next – Ariana Grande
- beerbongs and bentleys – Post Malone
- Free Spirit – Khalid
Most Streamed 2019 Podcasts
- The Joe Budden Podcast with Rory & Mal
- My Favorite Murder with Karen Kilgariff and Georgia Hardstark
- Gemischtes Hack
- Fest & Flauschig
- The Misfits Podcast
Most Streamed 2019 Podcast Genres
- Comedy
- Society & Culture
- True Crime
- News
- Health & Fitness