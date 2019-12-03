Post Malone, Billie Eilish Top Spotify’s Year-End Charts

Amid a forest of decade-end and year-end statistics posted by Spotify today, Post Malone and Billie Eilish hit some notable marks.

The full lists appear below, but highlights include: Post Malone is the most-streamed artist of 2019 with over 6.5 billion streams globally; Billie Eilish’s “When We All Fall Asleep, Where Do We Go?” is the most-streamed album of the year; and “Señorita” by Shawn Mendes and Camilla Cabello is the year’s most-streamed song, with more than 1 billion streams, followed closely by Eilish’s “Bad Guy” with more than 990 million streams.

The complete lists are posted below:

Spotify Wrapped 2019 Global Top Lists:



Most Streamed Artists

Most Streamed Albums

Most Streamed Tracks

Most Streamed Female Artists

Most Streamed Male Artists

U.S. Most Streamed 2019 Artists

U.S. Most Streamed 2019 Female Artists

U.S. Most Streamed 2019 Male Artists

U.S. Most Streamed 2019 Tracks

U.S. Most Streamed 2019 Albums



Most Streamed 2019 Podcasts

Most Streamed 2019 Podcast Genres