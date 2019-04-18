×
Portugal. The Man to Perform at ASCAP ‘I Create Music’ Expo

Portugal. The Man will perform at the 2019 ASCAP “I Create Music” Expo, joining a line-up that includes Questlove, Wyclef Jean, Lee Ann Womack, Victoria Monét, “Shallow” co-writer Anthony Rossomando and Matthew Koma among other music creators. The Expo takes place May 2-4 at the Loews Hollywood Hotel in Los Angeles.

The group, who were the 2018 ASCAP Vanguard Award winners, will perform at this year’s ASCAP Annual Membership Meeting, taking place on the morning of May 2. The Annual Membership Meeting serves as a “state of the union” from ASCAP to its 700,000-plus creators, delivered by ASCAP Chairman of the Board and President Paul Williams, ASCAP Chief Executive Officer Beth Matthews and EVP of Membership John Titta.

Other newly-added panelists include:

* Grammy-winning hip-hop producer Nineteen85, who joins the We Create Music panel. Nineteen85 is best known for producing records for Drake, notably his most successful singles, “One Dance”, “Hotline Bling” and “Hold On, We’re Going Home.” He has been nominated for three Grammys, including for “Producer of the Year (Non-Classical)” and holds two ASCAP Music Awards. Previously-announced “We Create Music” panelists include “A Star Is Born” songwriter Anthony Rossomando, Grammy/CMA/ACM winner Lee Ann Womack and Pinar Toprak, the first woman to score a big-budget Marvel superhero film (“Captain Marvel”).

* Singer-songwriter Yuna will participate in a conversation on the future of electronic music with her friend and collaborator, Grammy-nominated artist-producer TokiMonsta. The Malaysian electronic/R&B artist has worked with Pharrell Williams, Usher and Jhene Aiko, among others.

