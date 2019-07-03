Rapper Polo G Celebrates ‘Pop Out’ Going Platinum

Polo G is having a very good 2019. Just one month ago, the Chicago native unleashed his highly-anticipated debut album “Die A Legend,” which boasts standout singles “Finer Things” and “Pop Out” featuring Lil Tjay — the latter of which recently achieved platinum status, certifying more than 1 million units.

In collaboration with Tjay who hails from the Bronx, New York, both artists have seen success from the track, especially with the official music video clocking over 96 million views on YouTube and counting. Fans are also gravitating toward the lyrics, which bear the realness and authenticity of the streets.

Polo is signed to Columbia Records and Tjay is with Interscope, but it’s not the first time the two labels have collaborated on a successful single: just last year “The Middle” by Zedd, Grey and Maren Morris was a ubiquitous pop hit.

To celebrate the million-unit mark milestone, Columbia and MyMixtapez threw an intimate dinner at Katana on the Sunset Strip during which the 20-year-old Polo was presented with a platinum plaque for “Pop Out” by Columbia Records A&R executive Chelsea Blythe and co-head of Urban Shawn Holiday.

In attendance were family members and music executives as well as Los Angeles rapper Freddie Gibbs who stopped by.

Said Holiday: “We’re lucky to have an artist like Polo G on the label as we build our urban roster at Columbia. He’s at the top of the culture. This is the first of many successes for him.”

Blythe, who organized the dinner, added that she was “honored to be a part of this moment. Polo is an amazing artist.”

As for Polo himself, the rapper was all smiles. “Life is great,” he told Variety. “I don’t take any second for granted. We platinum, baby!”