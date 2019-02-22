×
You will be redirected back to your article in seconds

Here’s How Much Money 10 Artists Are Owed by PledgeMusic

By
Jem Aswad

Senior Music Editor

Jem's Most Recent Stories

View All

For eight years, PledgeMusic was a success story: A direct-to-fan platform where artists worked directly with their audiences to fund their albums, tours and all stripes of merchandise, with fans able to purchase everything from custom guitar picks to private concerts.

Yet last June, Variety broke the news that the company is struggling to pay artists, and its problems have snowballed in recent weeks, with hundreds if not more artists unpaid. The company is in triage mode: Founder Benji Rogers, who left the company in 2016, returned on a temporary, unpaid basis last month in an effort to stabilize the situation. While his return was greeted with relief by many in the artist community, the company advised all artists to suspend their campaigns shortly after his arrival (many already had). Beyond the recommendation to suspend artist campaigns, the company has not commented on its recent challenges beyond a statement late in January, in which it said, “It is our expectation that payments will be brought current within the next 90 days.”

However, as the figures below demonstrate — which artists have shared, showing how much money they are owed by PledgeMusic — the situation has left artists in a dire situation. One artist’s manager said, “He is currently borrowing money from friends and family to stay afloat. This sh– is real.”

Related

Artists from Queensryche to Blacktop Mojo have posted apologies on social media to their fans for PledgeMusic-related issues; all of the figures below except for Bernie Torme’s were provided directly to Variety from the artist or their representative. This list is not comprehensive or complete; these are artists Variety happened to reach out to, and several others declined to reveal figures or comment. A rep for PledgeMusic had no comment when contacted by Variety on Friday.

David Archuleta: $22,000

Seth Walker: $21,257

Emily Kinney: $21,000

Bernie Torme: The guitarist is currently in intensive care suffering from virulent pneumonia; a statement on his social media accounts reads: “Bernie remains in intensive care and asked for the following statement to be released: PledgeMusic owe Bernie Torme almost £16,000 which was due last December on completion of his recent ‘Shadowland’ Pledgemusic campaign.”

Fastball: $11,130.75 (“Keep in mind they had to pay for all the CD’s, vinyl and T-shirts for the fans who pledged money,” their manager Ron Stone tells Variety. “That was more than $10,000 in costs.”)

Jennifer Thomas: “just under $11,000”

Jesus Jones: “more than $5k, less than 10,” says rep Iain

Charlie Faye: $5,538

Seth Walker: “We’re owed $19,157, which is after Pledge’s 15%. In total, we raised $23,538. Additionally, we’re on the hook for $2,100 in shipping charges that Pledge collected but never paid out to their fulfillment company Bandwear.”

While Melissa Otero is not in as dire a situation financially as some of the other artists, she had the following to say: “My issue with Pledge isn’t that they still owe me money, per-se — I cancelled my campaign 20 days before its deadline. However, the issue is the following: 1. They launched my campaign in December well after they knew they had problems with payments; 2. I lost a lot of fans because of this. They left my newsletter and/or haven’t return to pledge over at my GoFundMe account which to me means they may not trust me or the platforms I use; 3. The total I had in pledges was $800, almost the full amount for my producer to be paid and lost all of that. It may not seem like much but for any project, every little bit counts. I believe that this is important because they were still launching campaigns and accepting money from people well into their financial woes and I believe other artists achieved 100% of their goals and haven’t gotten paid.”

L7 declined to provide Variety with a figure they are owed, but they did make the following statement via their attorney, Joseph J. Madonia:

“L7 is still owed a major amount of their Campaign funds by Pledge Music. They’re unable to complete and fulfill the Campaign without it. By law, Pledge is to keep all of this money in trust and on account for L7, and in separate accounts for each artist. We’ve issued a formal demand to Pledge Music for an accounting and the release of all monies due L7, so far with no reply. We still expect Pledge to follow through on their legal and ethical obligations to both L7 and the fans, and to stop evading the question on everyone’s mind, still unanswered in their spin and many public statements, ‘Where did the money go?’”

At press time, reps for PledgeMusic had not responded to Variety’s request for comment.

Popular on Variety

  • Last Time I Cried at the

    Last Time I Cried at the Movies

  • Roma Cinematography

    How Alfonso Cuarón Filmed that 'Roma' Beach Scene in One Shot

  • Rebel Wilson'Isn't it Romantic' Film Premiere,

    Rebel Wilson on 'Isn't It Romantic' Controversy: 'It Was Purely to Lift My Fellow Plus-Size Women Up'

  • Howard Stern is "Beyond F------ Up"

    'Lorena' Director: Howard Stern Owes Lorena Bobbitt a Public Apology

  • Daniel Radcliffe photographed at the Variety

    Daniel Radcliffe on Answering Prayers in 'Miracle Workers'

  • BTS Wants to Sing With Lady

    BTS Wants to Sing With Lady Gaga

  • How Miley Cyrus Set Up Her

    How Miley Cyrus Set Up Her Duet With Shawn Mendes

  • Smokey Robinson Defends J. Lo’s Motown

    Smokey Robinson Defends J. Lo’s Motown Grammy Tribute

  • Brandi Carlile Uncovered

    Brandi Carlile on LGBTQ Representation: 'It's Important to Be Out in Your Music'

  • Super Bowl LIII: Rams or Patriots?

    Rams vs. Patriots: Who Should Win Super Bowl LIII?

More Music

  • Here’s How Much Money 10 Artists

    Here’s How Much Money 10 Artists Are Owed by PledgeMusic

    For eight years, PledgeMusic was a success story: A direct-to-fan platform where artists worked directly with their audiences to fund their albums, tours and all stripes of merchandise, with fans able to purchase everything from custom guitar picks to private concerts. Yet last June, Variety broke the news that the company is struggling to pay [...]

  • R. Kelly

    R. Kelly Charged With Multiple Counts of Sexual Abuse

    The Cook County State’s Attorney Kim Foxx said in a press release on Friday that she will be announcing charges against R. Kelly this afternoon. According to the Chicago Sun-Times, the singer will be charged with 10 counts of aggravated criminal sexual abuse involving four victims (at least three of whom were minors) and will [...]

  • Lil Pump Harverd Dropout cover

    Album Review: Lil Pump's 'Harverd Dropout'

    On the cover of “Harverd Dropout,” the sophomore album from Miami rapper Lil Pump, the young MC is tossing homework papers in the air and looking rakish with his graduation cap askew, while wearing a robe emblazoned with the misspelled university name from his new full-length’s title. If this is meant to signal some sort [...]

  • Imagine Dragons - Dan ReynoldsImagine Dragons

    Imagine Dragons Topples Nickelback as World's Worst Band, Says Slipknot Frontman

    Slipknot and Stone Sour frontman Corey Taylor has chosen Nickelback’s successor as the most reviled band on earth: Imagine Dragons. During an interview on Tuesday, February 19, conducted by Sex Pistols guitarist Steve Jones for his  radio show, “Jonesy’s Jukebox,” on Los Angeles’ KLOS, Jones made a comment about Nickelback being the “scapegoat of rock [...]

  • Behind the Hit: How Diplo Found

    Hitmaker of the Month: How Diplo Found Dance-Pop Perfection With 'Electricity'

    The third time was a charm for super-producer duo Silk City, the first collaboration between longtime friends Diplo (A.K.A. Thomas Wesley Pentz, Jr.) and Mark Ronson, who between them have worked with everyone from M.I.A. and Madonna and Beyonce (Diplo) to Lady Gaga and Amy Winehouse and Bruno Mars (Ronson). After releasing the pair of [...]

  • Jussie Smollett court

    Jussie Smollett's Attorneys Say He Was Victim of Police 'Spectacle'

    Jussie Smollett’s legal team issued a defiant statement on Thursday night, saying the “Empire” actor feels betrayed by the justice system and hinting at a political motive for his prosecution. Smollett was arrested early Thursday on a felony charge of filing a false police report. He was released after a court hearing on $100,000 bond, [...]

More From Our Brands

Access exclusive content

© 2019 Penske Media Corporation

ad