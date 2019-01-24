PledgeMusic Issues Statement on Late Payments to Artists

In June of last year, Variety spoke with multiple prominent artists who were owed thousands of dollars by the artist-to-fan marketplace Pledgemusic. The company’s CEO and another executive who chose to remain anonymous attributed many of the problems to an unexpected change in the company’s payment fulfillment system, restated their commitment to the company and its crowdfunding model, and insisted the company was “working through” the problems. In October that CEO, Dominic Pandiscia, stepped down, but the company reshuffled its senior management and pointed to new investors.

However, it appears the situation has grown worse over the past few months, as around 25 artists or their representatives responded to a post in the Lefsetz Letter, in which industry blogger Bob Lefsetz reported the service was behind in its payments to the band Fastball. While a few of the posts could be characterized as common complaints, more than half of them spoke first-hand of late or inadequate payments and a lack of response from company executives. Variety also spoke with several additional artists who had problems with the service in recent months.

The company issued a statement Thursday in response to those reports, saying, “It is our expectation that payments will be brought current within the next 90 days.” The statement follows in full:

“PledgeMusic has always been committed to serving artist and fan communities. It was established by artists and was born of a need to change the way in which the traditional music industry operated. It was designed to help artists and their teams at every level, and we believe that PledgeMusic has become an essential part of the evolving landscape of the music industry.

“That said, we deeply regret that recently we have not lived up to the high standards to which PledgeMusic has always held itself. We acknowledge that many artists have and continue to experience payment delays. These delays to artists are unacceptable — not only to them, but to us.

“Since its beginning, PledgeMusic has successfully serviced over 45K artists from emerging acts to some of the biggest names in the industry. We’ve supported 60 Grammy-nominated artists and helped springboard 100s of unsigned bands to successful careers. Our efforts have assisted over 375 artists with chart position on the Billboard Top 200. Our platform has provided close to $100M of revenue to its artist community.

“Mid 2017, new investors came into PledgeMusic with the goal of strengthening the company and improving the value proposition for artists and fans. After substantial investments in the business over the past 18 months, we believe we have made good progress to that end, but it hasn’t been enough. That said, the company has cut its operating expenses nearly in half over the past year. We’ve overhauled key parts of our financial and operating systems, while adding talent to our roster and making enhancements to the platform like our Vinyl Store, D2C artist store-fronting and our data analytics. While the company has made progress, we still haven’t reached our goals. PledgeMusic has been in discussions with several strategic players in the industry who have interest in the PledgeMusic platform. We are evaluating a number of transactions with those potential partners, and we plan to announce details of this in the next 60 days. It is our expectation that payments will be brought current within the next 90 days. We accept responsibility for the fact that we have been late on payments over the past year. PledgeMusic is working tirelessly on this issue, and we are asking our community for their continued support and patience.”

One manager, who requested anonymity because their artists have begun legal proceedings against the company, said two artists they represent are owed amounts in the mid-five figures and have had to dip into their personal funds to cover expenses incurred that should have been reimbursed by Pledge months ago. “It’s just been a series of excuses,” the manager said, “whether it’s the holidays or the person responsible left the company or the company has simply overspent” the money it has received from investors. (In October the company said it had obtained a commitment from Lyric Financial in an effort “improve its financial resources and process … and work with with PledgeMusic to help expand its working capital and improve payable processing.”)

The manager noted that their artists have worked successfully with Pledge on past projects and were even happy with recent dealings they have had with certain individuals at the company, but that the financial situation has become untenable.

Of the executives that Variety spoke with last year, just two remain: Global president/COO Malcolm Dunbar and North America president Scott Graves. Jayce Varden, who joined Pledge in 2009, told Variety his consultancy period with the company has ended.