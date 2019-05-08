PledgeMusic Sale Falls Through, Bankruptcy Imminent

The planned sale of troubled direct-to-fan music marketplace PledgeMusic has fallen through and the company will go into bankruptcy in the coming days, a source close to the situation tells Variety.

A letter to artists from cofounder Benji Rogers states: “I am sorry to say that the sale process that I have been speaking to you about over these last weeks and months for PledgeMusic was unsuccessful and that the buyers have withdrawn.”

The letter, obtained by Variety, continues:

“I am truly sorry.

I promised to let you know as soon as I had news either way and I received final confirmation of this just now at the board meeting. The company will go into administration at some point this week or early next which means that any funds received for the assets of Pledge will be distributed to all of the creditors involved. This will include all of the artists who are owed money.

This was the last thing I wanted, and I am holding out hope of a decent recovery for all of you.

It is not yet certain that the company mentioned in the articles will be the appointed administrator, as it might be someone else, but either way I will let you know as soon as I know, should there be anything specific that you need to do to register as creditors.”

He provides a link to the fan data the company provided.

“I am once again so sorry that we couldn’t pull the sale off and for the harm that this has caused to you all. I really am. Please let me know if there’s anything else that I can do to help.”

Variety was the first to report the company’s legal troubles, and in subsequent articles detailed how artists of all stripes were being impacted. On Monday, it was reported that the company was on the verge of going into administration, the British equivalent of bankruptcy.