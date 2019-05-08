×

PledgeMusic Sale Falls Through, Bankruptcy Imminent

Cofounder Benji Rogers apologizes for the "sad news."

By
Jem Aswad

Senior Music Editor

Jem's Most Recent Stories

View All
PledgeMusic

The planned sale of troubled direct-to-fan music marketplace PledgeMusic has fallen through and the company will go into bankruptcy in the coming days, a source close to the situation tells Variety.

A letter to artists from cofounder Benji Rogers states: “I am sorry to say that the sale process that I have been speaking to you about over these last weeks and months for PledgeMusic was unsuccessful and that the buyers have withdrawn.”

The letter, obtained by Variety, continues:

“I am truly sorry.

I promised to let you know as soon as I had news either way and I received final confirmation of this just now at the board meeting. The company will go into administration at some point this week or early next which means that any funds received for the assets of Pledge will be distributed to all of the creditors involved. This will include all of the artists who are owed money.

This was the last thing I wanted, and I am holding out hope of a decent recovery for all of you.

Related

It is not yet certain that the company mentioned in the articles will be the appointed administrator, as it might be someone else, but either way I will let you know as soon as I know, should there be anything specific that you need to do to register as creditors.”

He provides a link to the fan data the company provided.

“I am once again so sorry that we couldn’t pull the sale off and for the harm that this has caused to you all. I really am. Please let me know if there’s anything else that I can do to help.”

Variety was the first to report the company’s legal troubles, and in subsequent articles detailed how artists of all stripes were being impacted. On Monday, it was reported that the company was on the verge of going into administration, the British equivalent of bankruptcy.

Popular on Variety

  • Met Gala 2019: Best Fashion From

    Met Gala: Best Fashion From Lady Gaga to Kendall and Kylie Jenner

  • Lady Gaga

    Lady Gaga Rocks Four Outfits at Met Gala

  • Avengers: Endgame cast

    'Avengers: Endgame' Stars Guess What Cast Member Was a Stripper Before an Avenger

  • Avengers: Endgame Premiere Captain America

    'Avengers: Endgame' World Premiere Teases the Next Stage for Marvel

  • Hasan Minhaj Jared Kushner Time 100

    Hasan Minhaj Challenges Jared Kushner at the Time 100 Gala

  • Tessa Thompson Brie Larson 'Avengers: EndGames'

    Tessa Thompson Reveals Valkyrie's Preferred 'Avengers' Throuple

  • George Clooney (L) and Christophr Abbot

    George Clooney Watched 'Girls' 'Religiously' but Christopher Abbott Hasn't Seen 'ER'

  • Danny Game of Thrones

    'Game of Thrones': The Women of Westeros

  • Game of Thrones

    Questions the 'Game of Thrones' Cast Can't Wait to Never Be Asked Again

  • 'Game of Thrones' Cast Picks Best

    'Game of Thrones' Cast Pick the Best Death Scenes

More Digital

  • PledgeMusic

    PledgeMusic Sale Falls Through, Bankruptcy Imminent

    The planned sale of troubled direct-to-fan music marketplace PledgeMusic has fallen through and the company will go into bankruptcy in the coming days, a source close to the situation tells Variety. A letter to artists from cofounder Benji Rogers states: “I am sorry to say that the sale process that I have been speaking to [...]

  • Roku headquarters

    Roku Shares Up on Better-Than-Expected Q1 Results

    Roku share prices shot up 8.5% in after-hours trading Wednesday after the company announced better-than-expected first-quarter results with a year-over-year revenue growth of 51%. A key factor for Roku’s growth continues to be its partnership with smart TV makers like TCL, with the company estimating that one in every 3 smart TVs sold in the [...]

  • Jonas-Brothers-Chasing-Happiness

    Jonas Brothers Documentary 'Chasing Happiness' Premiere Date Set on Amazon Prime Video

    “Chasing Happiness,” a documentary about the newly reunited Jonas Brothers, will premiere Tuesday, June 4, exclusively on Amazon Prime Video worldwide. The film promises never-before-seen footage of Nick, Joe, and Kevin Jonas, starting with their early days growing up in New Jersey in a family struggling to make ends meet. It follows them to their [...]

  • 'Avengers: Endgame' Drives Worldwide Box Office

    Global Box Office Off to Super Start With 'Avengers: Endgame' Despite Rise of Streamers

    Only a couple years ago, amid the rise of new media players like Netflix and a dip in the U.S. theatrical market, doomsayers began predicting that the big-screen experience had entered its endgame. But after one of the most astonishing weeks in box office history, the upcoming gathering in Cannes of film lovers and executives from [...]

More From Our Brands

Access exclusive content

© 2019 Penske Media Corporation

ad