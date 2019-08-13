×

Los Angeles Opera Investigating ‘Concerning Allegations’ Against Placido Domingo

Spanish tenor Placido Domingo attends the press conference of the classical music talent show Virtuozok (Virtuosi) in the Pesti Vigado building in Budapest, Hungary, 24 May 2019. The talent show of Magyar Televizio (Hungarian Television), the state run public service television company of Hungary, aims to support and manage the talents via the Kis Virtuozok (Little Virtuosi) Foundation.classical music talent show Virtuozok in Budapest, Hungary - 24 May 2019
CREDIT: SZILARD KOSZTICSAK/EPA-EFE/Shutterstock

In response to the sexual harassment allegations leveled by nine women against opera singer Placido Domingo, the Los Angeles Opera, where the singer has been General Director since 2003, offered a written statement sent by its Director of Communications.

“We believe all employees and artists should be treated respectfully and feel safe and secure within their work environment. LA Opera has robust human resources policies and procedures in place. In accordance with those policies, LA Opera will engage outside counsel to investigate the concerning allegations about Plácido Domingo. Plácido Domingo has been a dynamic creative force in the life of LA Opera and the artistic culture of Los Angeles for more than three decades. Nevertheless, we are committed to doing everything we can to foster a professional and collaborative environment where all our employees and artists feel equally comfortable, valued and respected.”

The Metropolitan Opera Guild, the non-profit organization that publishes Opera News magazine and supports the Metropolitan Opera of New York City, said had no comment, although some reports say it is awaiting the results of the Los Angeles Opera’s investigation.

Earlier today, the Philadelphia Orchestra withdrew its invitation for the vocalist to appear with music director Yannick Nézet-Séguin in the season’s gala opening concert September 18. The gala’s date will remain the same and the Orchestra is currently looking for a replacement.

Domingo, 78, was accused by eight singers and one dancer of misconduct that seemingly began as far back as the 1980’s and has included unwanted kissing, touching and fondling, often with the promise of opera work or connections as a result. When Domingo’s attempts at seduction were spurned, the women claim the job offers dried up.

According to a statement from Domingo: “The allegations from these unnamed individuals dating back as many as 30 years are deeply troubling, and as presented, inaccurate. Still, it is painful to hear that I may have upset anyone or made them feel uncomfortable — no matter how long ago and despite my best intentions. I believed that all of my interactions and relationships were always welcomed and consensual. People who know me or who have worked with me know that I am not someone who would intentionally harm, offend, or embarrass anyone.”

 

 

 

 

