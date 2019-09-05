Placido Domingo Accused of Sexual Misconduct by 11 More Women

Eleven more women have come forward with allegations of sexual misconduct against opera star Placido Domingo, according to the Associated Press. The news follows an article by the organization published last month in which nine women made similar claims against the singer.

The women accuse Domingo of unwanted touching, persistent requests for private meetings, late-night phone calls and unexpected attempts to kiss them, according to the article.

A spokesperson for Domingo disputed the allegations to the AP but provided no specifics.

“The ongoing campaign by the AP to denigrate Placido Domingo is not only inaccurate but unethical. These new claims are riddled with inconsistencies and, as with the first story, in many ways, simply incorrect,” spokeswoman Nancy Seltzer said. “Due to an ongoing investigation, we will not comment on specifics, but we strongly dispute the misleading picture that the AP is attempting to paint of Mr. Domingo.”

In his statement after the initial wave of accusations, Domingo said the allegations were “as presented, inaccurate” and that he believed his actions “were always welcomed and consensual.”

Singer Angela Turner Wilson, who performed with Domingo 20 years ago, said that he groped her one night before a show.

“It hurt. It was not gentle. He groped me hard. What woman would ever want him to grab their breast?,” she said. “Then I had to go on stage and act like I was in love with him.” The other accusers chose to remain anonymous.

The Los Angeles Opera, where the singer has been General Director since 2003, said it is hiring an outside investigator to determine what action the company should take, if any, against Domingo, and concerts in Philadelphia and San Francisco were cancelled in the wake of the August AP article.

Last week Domingo performed for the first time since the accusations were made public, at the Salzburg Festival in Austria. The festival’s president, Helga Rabl-Stadler, issued a statement in his defense that reads: “I have known Plácido Domingo for more than 25 years. In addition to his artistic competence, I was impressed from the very beginning by his appreciative treatment of all Festival employees. He knows every name, from the concierge to the secretary; he never fails to thank anyone performing even the smallest service for him. Had the accusations against him been voiced inside the Festspielhaus in Salzburg, I am sure I would have heard of it.”