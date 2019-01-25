×
Pink to Receive Star on Hollywood Walk of Fame

Pink
Pink will be honored with a star on the Hollywood Walk of Fame on Feb. 5, the Hollywood Chamber of Commerce announced on Thursday.

The artist is recognized in the recording category and will receive the 2,656th star on Hollywood Boulevard, in front of the Hollywood & Highland complex.

“We are thrilled to honor one of the world’s most popular entertainers, Pink!” Ana Martinez, producer of the Hollywood Walk of Fame said. “She is a unique performer who leaves you in a state of joy and surprise at the same time. She mesmerizes the audience with her voice and her action-packed performances! Fans worldwide will join us in droves in Hollywood to see her honored on her special Walk of Fame day.”

Ellen DeGeneres will help honor Pink at the ceremony and will be joined by actress Kerri Kenney-Silver. Rana Ghadban, the President and CEO of the Hollywood Chamber of Commerce, will emcee the event.

Pink entered the music industry as a member of Choice, the 1995 all-girl R&B group. After signing to LaFace Records, she soon began a solo career and released her debut studio album “Can’t Take Me Home” in 2000. The album went double-platinum in the U.S. and featured two Billboard Hot 100 top ten songs, “There You Go” and “Most Girls.”

Since 2000, P!nk has won three Grammys, three Billboard Music Awards, seven MTV Video Music Awards, two People’s Choice Awards, two MTV Europe Video Music Awards, one Daytime Emmy, and was named Billboard’s Woman of the Year in 2013. She has released seven studio albums with 15 singles in the Billboard Hot 100 top ten, including four No. 1 hits. Her discography has sold more than 50 million album equivalents, 75 million singles and more than 2.4 million DVDs worldwide.

Her most recent album, “Beautiful Trauma,” released on Oct. 13, 2017, debuted at No. 1 on the Billboard 200 chart, marking a career high for her first week sales. The seventh studio release is nominated for Best Pop Vocal Album and the Platinum single “What About Us” is nominated for Best Pop Solo in the 2019 Grammys. The single climbed to No. 1 on the Adult Pop Songs chart, which was Pink’s ninth chart-topper and made her the female artist with the most No. 1 singles ever.

Pink is preparing to return to the road for her 2018-2019 Beautiful Trauma World Tour this March. The critically-acclaimed concert has sold more than 1 million tickets in North America and has sold out 42 shows worldwide. Recently, the singer graced the cover of People Magazine’s annual Beautiful Issue in 2018.

Outside of music, Pink supports several charities, including the Make a Wish Foundation, Autism Speaks, Human Rights Campaign and No Kid Hungry. She is also a UNICEF ambassador.

