Pink Drops New Single, ‘Walk Me Home,” Album Due in April (Listen)

Pink released her new single “Walk Me Home” today. The new track was written by Nate Reuss (lead singer of Fun.), Scott Harris and Pink, and produced by Peter Thomas and Kyle Moorman.

The singer teased “Walk Me Home” two weeks ago when she appeared on “The Ellen DeGeneres Show,” and also announced she will release her eighth studio album “Hurts 2B Human” in April. Earlier in that week, Pink received her star on the Hollywood Walk of Fame, and also spoke with Variety about her career.

She also announced that her “Beautiful Trauma” world tour will begin a new North American leg starting on March 1 in Sunrise, Florida and ending with two nights at New York City’s Madison Square Garden on May 21 and 22. The tour has already sold 3 million tickets worldwide and over 1 million tickets in North American alone.

Since 2000, Pink has won three Grammys, three Billboard Music Awards, seven MTV Video Music Awards, two People’s Choice Awards, two MTV Europe Video Music Awards, one Daytime Emmy, and was named Billboard’s Woman of the Year in 2013. She has released seven studio albums with 15 singles in the Billboard Hot 100 top ten, including four No. 1 hits. Her discography has sold more than 50 million album equivalents, 75 million singles and more than 2.4 million DVDs worldwide.

Her most recent album, “Beautiful Trauma,” released on Oct. 13, 2017, debuted at No. 1 on the Billboard 200 chart, marking a career high for her first week sales. The seventh studio release is nominated for Best Pop Vocal Album and the Platinum single “What About Us” is nominated for Best Pop Solo in the 2019 Grammys. The single climbed to No. 1 on the Adult Pop Songs chart, which was Pink’s ninth chart-topper and made her the female artist with the most No. 1 singles ever.