Pink Gets Down With Fans for Show at Los Angeles’ Palladium

Alex Stedman

Pink the Palladium
CREDIT: Kevin Mazur/Getty Images for Citi

During her show at Los Angeles’ Palladium Thursday night, fans got to see a Pink that was more grounded than usual — quite literally.

“I haven’t done a show where I’m not hanging upside down in awhile,” she told the crowd.

The singer, who’s in the middle of her “Beautiful Trauma” tour, is used to doing acrobatics high above her screaming fans. But Pink — who has had a big week, having received a Walk of Fame star and announcing her next album over the past few days — seemed to relish in being on the same level as her fans this time around.

Pink started the special Grammys week Citi Sound Vault show with one of her biggest (and oldest) hits, “Get This Party Started,” setting up the tone with an aggressive dance break and rock ‘n’ roll vibes, getting to her knees to get closer to the crowd. It was far from the last time Pink would interact with the audience. In fact, in the very next song, “Just Like a Pill,” from the same “Missundaztood” album, she went so far as to jump into the general admission floor, moving around the edges of the crowd as she belted out the 2001 hit.

The Hollywood Palladium, a sizable stage though still one that’s smaller than Pink is likely used to playing during her current tour, gave her the perfect opportunity to reach out to fans. She’d enter the crowd once again during her trippy, colorful performance of “Funhouse” and, during an emotional rendition of “Perfect” near the end of the show, even accepted gifts from nearby audience members as she walked the stage’s runway.

But it wasn’t all dance party. During a break in between songs, Pink briefly stopped when she noticed that one of the audience members might have fallen down. After Pink asked if water or medical assistance was needed, the fallen fan got back up and confirmed that all was well. “I can’t help it!” Pink explained defensively after asking if anyone in the crowd needed ginger ale or some Advil. “Both my moms are nurses!”

Pink mostly ran through her hits during the set, from throwbacks like “Trouble” to 2010’s “Raise Your Glass.” And the lack of acrobatics certainly didn’t mean there was a lack of things to look at. On the contrary, throughout several songs, Pink was joined by a team of dancers, who absolutely made the most of the space, even when it seemed there might have been far too many people on the stage. And Pink, impressively, often joined them. The dancers’ most memorable moment, however, may have been a somewhat interpretive performance between two of the dancers during “Try,” reminiscent of the song’s music video.

Pink didn’t just play her own hits, however. She also performed a few covers, starting with mashing up a bit of No Doubt’s “Just a Girl” with “Funhouse.” Later in the show, she covered Bishop Briggs’ radio hit “River,” though not without a little assistance, admitting that she needed to consult her phone for the lyrics so she didn’t “screw it up.”

In a particularly crowd-pleasing moment, she also provided her own take on 4 Non Blondes’ ’90s classic “What’s Up?,” credited it as “one of the reasons that my life has taken the course that it took.”

Pink’s “Beautiful Trauma” tour picks back up in North America on March 1.

