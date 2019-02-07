×
Pink to Become First International Winner of Special Brit Award

Pink Walk of Fame Honor
CREDIT: Richard Wainwright/EPA-EFE/REX/S

American singer Pink is set to become the first international star to receive the Brit Awards’ special prize for outstanding contribution to music. The star, whose real name is Alecia Moore, will be presented with the honor at this year’s Brit Awards ceremony on Feb. 20 at London’s O2 Arena.

The news comes just days after Pink received a star on the Hollywood Walk of Fame. The singer has recorded seven studio albums and a greatest-hits album since her debut in 2000, selling more than 60 million albums worldwide, including more than 8 million in the U.K.

“Since the beginning of my career, the British fans have been some of the most fierce and loyal in the world,” she said in a statement. “I am humbled to receive this honor and be in the company of an illustrious group of British icons.”

Pink has won three Grammys from 19 previous nominations and is nominated for the 20th time this year for best pop vocal album for her latest release, “Beautiful Trauma.” She also achieved an average of more than $3.6 million in box office receipts per stop on her most recent tour, according to Pollstar.

The singer-songwriter previously won a Brit Award in 2003 as best international female solo artist and has been nominated a further eight times.

Jason Iley, chairman and CEO of Sony Music U.K. and Ireland, who also serves as the chair of the Brit Awards, said Pink was “a trailblazer, a phenomenally talented singer and songwriter, and truly one of the greatest artists of our time.”

The first Brit Awards took place in 1977 to mark the silver jubilee of Queen Elizabeth II and have been handed out annually since 1982. The outstanding contribution prize has not been awarded every year and has previously been presented only to British and Irish artists.

The last recipient was Robbie Williams in 2017. Other recent winners including David Bowie, Elton John, and Paul McCartney. In 1990, Queen frontman Freddie Mercury made his final public appearance when the band collected that year’s outstanding contribution to music award.

This year the awards committee decided to open the prize to overseas acts who have achieved long-term success in Britain. Pink’s “Beautiful Trauma” World Tour will arrive in the U.K. this summer.

  Pink Walk of Fame Honor

    American singer Pink is set to become the first international star to receive the Brit Awards' special prize for outstanding contribution to music. The star, whose real name is Alecia Moore, will be presented with the honor at this year's Brit Awards ceremony on Feb. 20 at London's O2 Arena. The news comes just days

