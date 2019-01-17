Phil McIntyre Steps Down From Roc Nation Management, but Remains Affiliated With Company

Phil McIntyre has stepped down as president of Roc Nation Management, but his PhilyMack management company remains affiliated with Roc, a source close to the situation tells Variety. PhilyMack, which McIntyre founded in 2006, partnered with Roc Nation in 2015.

The source stressed that McIntyre’s role at Roc Nation Management — whose clients include Rihanna, Mariah Carey, Shakira, DJ Khaled, J. Cole, Grimes, Miguel and many others — was always intended to be interim, although it was not positioned that way at the time his appointment to the newly created role was announced last April.

McIntyre will be plenty busy with PhilyMack’s roster, which includes Nick Jonas, DNCE, the Band Perry, Iggy Azalea, Adam Lambert, Chord Overstreet and others; he also recently was an executive producer on ABC’s “American Idol.”

The source also confirmed that longtime PhilyMack client Demi Lovato will remain with Roc Nation, where she will be managed by former Philymack exec Lauren Einbender.

McIntyre, Lovato and Nick Jonas together founded the Safehouse label in 2015, although that company has basically operated as a Universal Music-distributed imprint for the two artists and Overstreet, rather than a fully functioning record company.

Reps for Roc Nation and McIntyre declined or did not immediately respond to Variety’s requests for comment.