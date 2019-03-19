×
Phil Anselmo Concerts in New Zealand Canceled Over ‘White Power’ Remarks

In the wake of the terrorists attacks on mosques in New Zealand last week, concerts in the country by former Pantera singer Philip Anselmo and his band the Illegals were cancelled due to statements he made in the past about “white power,” according to the New Zealand Herald.

Anselmo was filmed giving a Nazi salute and shouting “white power” at the end of a 2016 concert, and has made several statements in the past about white supremacy. After the 2016 concert, he wrote an apology letter in which he said he was “utterly responsible” for his mistakes. “[I] can only give you my word to no longer do them in the present, through ACTION, not just mere words. My biggest obstacle[s] are the over-indulging in the booze and blurting out spiteful, ignorant reductions of the human spirit itself. I will address these issues, head-on. I’m repulsed by my own actions … From the bottom of my heart, and with all sincerity, I once again am truly sorry for the pain I have caused.”

The shows were scheduled for Christchurch, the city where the attacks took place, on March 26 and Auckland on the 27 th. The Christchurch gig had already been moved from the Empire to the Club Tavern.

“The Philip Anselmo gig has been cancelled,” the Club Tavern wrote in a Facebook post that seems to have been deleted. “We do not and will not support white supremacy or racism.” The Auckland venue, Galatos, wrote in a Facebook post, “Galatos will not be hosting this show in our venue on the above date. Just today, information has come to hand which has made us uncomfortable about proceeding with this show.”

Ben Mulchin of Valhalla Touring, the tour’s promoter, told the paper, “This is a very serious time in our nation’s history. Intolerance and hatred needs to be identified, called out, reduced, enveloped and ideally educated and turned into understanding and empathy. All people are equal, and all people that don’t have respect should be challenged and held accountable. I completely agree [we should not forget] or ignore Phil’s vile, deplorable actions and words in 2016 nor his pandering to a crowd in the 1990s … there is no excuse.”

    In the wake of the terrorists attacks on mosques in New Zealand last week, concerts in the country by former Pantera singer Philip Anselmo and his band the Illegals were cancelled due to statements he made in the past about "white power," according to the New Zealand Herald. Anselmo was filmed giving a Nazi salute

