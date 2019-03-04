×
Pharrell, Travis Scott, Migos, Dave Matthews to Headline New ‘Something in the Water’ Festival

Pharrell Williams
CREDIT: Richard Isaac/REX/Shutterstock

Pharrell Williams, Travis Scott, Migos, Dave Matthews Band, Missy Elliott, J Balvin, SZA, Janelle Monae and others will perform at a new festival organized by Williams called Something in the Water, taking place in his hometown of Virginia Beach April 26-28. Planned to be an annual event, the festival is produced by Live Nation.

The stage “will be set on the beach,” the announcement promises, and will feature weekend performances by  Lil Uzi Vert,  Anderson .Paak & The Free Nationals, Pusha T, Kaytranada, Ferg, Jhené Aiko, Rosalía, Maggie Rogers, Mac DeMarco, Masego, Virgil Abloh, Dram, Leikeli47, Jaden Smith, Radiant Children, John-Robert and others fill out the lineup.

Tickets go on sale beginning Friday, March 8 at 12pm local time at SOMETHINGINTHEWATER.COM

“Allen Iverson. Missy Elliott. Dave Matthews Band. Ella Fitzgerald. Virginia has been home to some of the most gifted artists, athletes, and scientists to ever live. And it makes sense – the people of Virginia are one-of-a-kind: uniquely gritty, bold, and brilliant,” said Williams. “For the first time, we are harnessing that energy, bringing the great minds of our time and the biggest brands in the world to this great place, and letting the inspiration flow and well deserved opportunities unfold. Virginia needs this right now and the world will see what we Virginians have known all along: there really is Something in the Water.”

The weekend will also include a special screening and conversation presented by Ava Duvernay’s Array, her independent film distribution collaborative. The film featured will be The Burial of Kojo,” written and directed by Samuel “Blitz” Bazawule; the film premieres on Netflix on March 31.  Other cultural activations will include moments with Deepak Chopra and Geoffrey Canada, as well as a Pop-Up Church Service and TRAP Karaoke.

Pharrell is working hand in hand with the city of Virginia Beach to create a weekend celebrating the beauty and diversity of Virginia Beach with a 3-day experience encapsulating music, education, sports, art and culture, health and wellness and more,” the announcement says.

“This is going to be a transformative event for our city,” said Mayor Robert “Bobby” Dyer. “We are absolutely thrilled with the plans Pharrell and his team have for this year. There will be no doubt that what is ‘in the water’ around Virginia Beach is ‘something’ very special.”

Festival partners include adidas, Sony, Uber Eats, Billionaire Boys Club, and the City of Virginia Beach.

 

