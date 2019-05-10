×
You will be redirected back to your article in seconds

ICM Signs Phantom Planet

The band's song "California" served as the theme to "The O.C."

By
Variety Staff

Follow Us on Twitter

Variety's Most Recent Stories

View All
PHANTOM PLANET
CREDIT: Travis Schneider

The band Phantom Planet has signed with ICM Partners. Formed in 1994, the group featured actor Jason Schwartzman on drums until 2003 when he announced his departure. The lineup continues with frontman and rhythm guitarist Alex Greenwald, lead guitarist Darren Robinson, bassist Sam Farrar and drummer Jeff Conrad.

A darling of critics since first playing the Los Angeles area circuit, the band was signed to Geffen Records in 1997 and subsequently released albums on Epic Records and Fueled by Ramen. In 2001, their song “California” was chosen to be the theme song for the TV series “The O.C.” and helped the group garner mainstream attention.

Phantom Planet celebrates its 25th anniversary this year with a reunion that includes tour dates and an in-the-works fifth studio album produced by Tony Berg at Sound City. The band recently released “BALISONG,” their first new song in 11 years.

The group is managed by Brad Aarons at New Community Management/Roc Nation. At ICM, they will be represented by a team of agents led by Mike Hayes and Brandon Zmigrocki.

Related

“Phantom Planet has one of the most dedicated fanbases and an incredible run over the course of their career,” said Hayes.

Added Zmigrocki: “This reunion and new music have been a decade in the making. We’re proud to be a part of this exciting new chapter and to welcome them to ICM family.”

Popular on Variety

  • Met Gala 2019: Best Fashion From

    Met Gala: Best Fashion From Lady Gaga to Kendall and Kylie Jenner

  • Lady Gaga

    Lady Gaga Rocks Four Outfits at Met Gala

  • Avengers: Endgame cast

    'Avengers: Endgame' Stars Guess What Cast Member Was a Stripper Before an Avenger

  • Avengers: Endgame Premiere Captain America

    'Avengers: Endgame' World Premiere Teases the Next Stage for Marvel

  • Hasan Minhaj Jared Kushner Time 100

    Hasan Minhaj Challenges Jared Kushner at the Time 100 Gala

  • Tessa Thompson Brie Larson 'Avengers: EndGames'

    Tessa Thompson Reveals Valkyrie's Preferred 'Avengers' Throuple

  • George Clooney (L) and Christophr Abbot

    George Clooney Watched 'Girls' 'Religiously' but Christopher Abbott Hasn't Seen 'ER'

  • Danny Game of Thrones

    'Game of Thrones': The Women of Westeros

  • Game of Thrones

    Questions the 'Game of Thrones' Cast Can't Wait to Never Be Asked Again

  • 'Game of Thrones' Cast Picks Best

    'Game of Thrones' Cast Pick the Best Death Scenes

More Music

  • PHANTOM PLANET

    ICM Signs Phantom Planet

    The band Phantom Planet has signed with ICM Partners. Formed in 1994, the group featured actor Jason Schwartzman on drums until 2003 when he announced his departure. The lineup continues with frontman and rhythm guitarist Alex Greenwald, lead guitarist Darren Robinson, bassist Sam Farrar and drummer Jeff Conrad. A darling of critics since first playing [...]

  • NEW YORK, NEW YORK - MAY

    Annie Lennox Honored at Campaign for Female Education Gala; $2.2 Million Raised

    Singer and social activist Annie Lennox was honored Thursday at a gala event in New York for the Campaign for Female Education (CAMFED), an international non-profit focused on girls’ education and women’s leadership. The first-ever “Education Changes Everything” gala celebrated the organization’s 25th anniversary and raised $2.2 million. The money raised will go towards CAMFED’s [...]

  • Swedish DJ, remixer and record producer

    New Song ‘Tough Love’ Released From Posthumous Avicii Album

    “Tough Love,” the second track from Avicii’s posthumous album “Tim,” was released this morning. The song was produced by the late artist, who died of an apparent suicide in April of last year, and Vincent Pontare and Salem Al Fakir (Vargas & Lagola), who also worked with him on “Silhouettes” and “Hey Brother.” The song [...]

  • Madonna Drops New Song, ‘Crave,’ Featuring

    Madonna Drops New Song, ‘Crave,’ Featuring Swae Lee

    Madonna today released “Crave” featuring Rae Sremmurd’s Swae Lee, the third song leading up to her forthcoming “Madame X” album. Written by Madonna and Starrrah, it follows “Medellín” and “I Rise.” Two more songs will be released before the album’s June 14 release: the dancehall-inflected “Future” (featuring Quavo) on May 17 and “Dark Ballet” on June [...]

  • Bros Head to U.S. in ‘After

    Bros Head to the U.S. in ‘After the Screaming Stops’ Doc Via Gravitas Ventures

    The film charting the stormy reunion of British pop band Bros has been picked up for the U.S. by Gravitas Ventures, which will release the feature documentary on home entertainment and on-demand channels. “Bros: After the Screaming Stops” captured viewers’ imaginations in the U.K., showing the band’s twin brothers preparing for a reunion gig. Luke [...]

  • 2CELLOS

    CAA Signs 2CELLOS

    2CELLOS, the Croatian duo of cellists Luka Šulić and Stjepan Hauser, has signed with CAA for representation worldwide. Widely known in Asia and Europe, their repertoire includes classical music, film music pop and rock. In the U.S., they have appeared on “Glee,” where they performed Michael Jackson’s “Smooth Criminal,” “The Bachelor” and the 2013 Emmy [...]

  • Justin Bieber Ed Sheeran

    Ed Sheeran and Justin Bieber Drop Pop Confection 'I Don't Care' (Listen)

    Ed Sheeran is back with his first new song in over two years. “I Don’t Care” featuring Justin Bieber was produced by Max Martin, Shellback and FRED, who also share writing credits on the song with Bieber and longtime collaborator Jason “Poo Bear” Boyd. In the tradition of the rhythmic pop that has become a [...]

More From Our Brands

Access exclusive content

© 2019 Penske Media Corporation

ad