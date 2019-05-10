ICM Signs Phantom Planet

The band Phantom Planet has signed with ICM Partners. Formed in 1994, the group featured actor Jason Schwartzman on drums until 2003 when he announced his departure. The lineup continues with frontman and rhythm guitarist Alex Greenwald, lead guitarist Darren Robinson, bassist Sam Farrar and drummer Jeff Conrad.

A darling of critics since first playing the Los Angeles area circuit, the band was signed to Geffen Records in 1997 and subsequently released albums on Epic Records and Fueled by Ramen. In 2001, their song “California” was chosen to be the theme song for the TV series “The O.C.” and helped the group garner mainstream attention.

Phantom Planet celebrates its 25th anniversary this year with a reunion that includes tour dates and an in-the-works fifth studio album produced by Tony Berg at Sound City. The band recently released “BALISONG,” their first new song in 11 years.

The group is managed by Brad Aarons at New Community Management/Roc Nation. At ICM, they will be represented by a team of agents led by Mike Hayes and Brandon Zmigrocki.

“Phantom Planet has one of the most dedicated fanbases and an incredible run over the course of their career,” said Hayes.

Added Zmigrocki: “This reunion and new music have been a decade in the making. We’re proud to be a part of this exciting new chapter and to welcome them to ICM family.”