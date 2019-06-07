×
You will be redirected back to your article in seconds

Perry Farrell Looks to ‘Kind Heaven’ for a Modern-Day Messiah

The Jane's Addiction frontman releases a new solo album today.

By

's Most Recent Stories

View All
Perry Farrell
CREDIT: MEENO

With his groundbreaking band Jane’s Addiction and the 1991 launch of the annual Lollapalooza Festival, front man and impresario Perry Farrell helped create, curate and define alternative music in the ’90s. Nearly 30 years later, Farrell remains on the cutting edge, both sonically and conceptually as his new solo album “Kind Heaven” attests.

Now 60, Farrell is trim, articulate and dapper — which isn’t all that far off from where he was decades ago as a rock star still in training. Meeting up with Variety at New York’s Mercer Hotel, he accounted for the nearly 20-year gap between solo projects: while he was busy developing Lollapaloozas around the world, he had the kernel of an idea some seven years ago.

Mysticism and kindness are foundations of Farrell’s life and often, his art. For “Kind Heaven,” he explains, “The concept is a returning messiah. I started thinking, ‘Okay, well, has the messiah returned?’ Some Jewish people believe that Lubavitcher Rebbe [Rabbi Menachem Mendel Schneerson, who died in 1994] is the messiah, but now he’s gone.” Appropriately enough, he’s sitting less than three miles away from the Williamsburg hub of Brooklyn’s orthodox Jewish population as he speaks. Farrell continues: “The messiah? … Could be Bill Murray. Could be you.”

Related

Lest you think that Farrell has released a faith record, the singer explains that “Kind Heaven” is about a range of topics. One of the first singles, the retro “Pirate Punk Politician,” a nod to his Jane’s past, falls into the protest song category. A clear indictment of the current state of our union, its lyrics proffer, “Ask me a simple question / I’m an information contradiction.”

Kicking off the album is the bubbly “(red, white and blue) Cheerfulness,” written “as if it was the 1960s, 1962,” Farrell elaborates. “The Who and the Beatles were just forming. I wanted that kind of energy, and keep it simple and bouncing and exciting. It’s the young, it’s the youth, and we are planning.”

Closing out “Kind Heaven” is “Let’s All Pray For This World” about the now-hackneyed phrase “thoughts and prayers,” and how it no longer carries any weight. “That’s because it’s insincere, says Farrell. “Insincere prayer gets you nowhere. And I do believe in prayer, because prayer is very close, to me, to song. And I know how songs can change people.”

The album takes its title from a phrase in David McCullough’s 2005 book, 1776. “It’s about the American Revolutionary War.  There was a soldier in General Washington’s Army that wrote this letter to his sweetheart: “I might not come back, but we will surely meet up again in kind heaven.”

Produced by Tony Visconti (David Bowie, T. Rex) and featuring members of Jane’s (bassist Chris Chaney) and Foo Fighters (drummer Taylor Hawkins), along with vocals from Farrell’s wife Etty, “Kind Heaven” may look to the past but it sounds entirely modern. “Our album was the very first album to ever be mixed in Atmos surround sound,” Farrell boasts. “When you go into a movie theater, obviously, you’re sitting in a surround sound building. But no one has today recorded an album and then mixed it in Atmos.” [The Dolby website explains that Atmos “transports you into the story with moving audio that flows all around you with breathtaking realism.”] “Kind Heaven” is also mixed binaurally and in stereo, and additionally, will serve as “a musical scene-setter for the immersive entertainment destination ‘Kind Heaven,'” set to open at The LINQ Promenade in Las Vegas next year.

Farrell explains of the immersive experience: “I always take it back out to the field or back into the club. I’m like, ‘Can we do this live in other places?’ The unfortunate part is we’re ahead of the curve by two to five years. There are three clubs currently existing in America that have surround sound. But the DJs are catching it now, deadmau5 being the leader, where they’re mixing in surround sound, but it’s electronic.”

Farrell has performed at 12 Coachella festivals to date (as Perry Farrell, Jane’s Addiction, DJ Peretz, Satellite Party, and with Hybrid) so he knows a thing or two about putting up — and changing up —  a show for a diverse crowd. “I am everything,” he declares. “I’m an artist, I’m a father, I’m ticklish. All the ishes, and I love everybody.”

More Actors on Actors:

  • Gina Rodriguez, Penn Badgley, Actors on

    Penn Badgley on the Real Meaning of 'Fame'

  • Penn Badgley Gina Rodriguez Actors on

    Penn Badgley Doesn't Cheers For the 'Evil White Man' on 'You'

  • Patty Jenkins Pitched Chris Pine 'Wonder

    Chris Pine Says Director Patty Jenkins Pitched Him 'Wonder Woman' Doing All the Sound Effects Herself

  • Chris Pine Robin Wright Actors on

    Actors on Actors: Chris Pine and Robin Wright (Full Video)

  • Gina Rodriguez, Penn Badgley, Actors on

    Actors on Actors: Gina Rodriguez and Penn Badgley (Full Video)

  • Sacha B. Cohen, Don Cheadle, Actors

    Sacha B. Cohen’s Disgust at President Trump Fueled 'Who is America'

  • Sacha Baron Cohen, Don Cheadle, Actors
    1KzJZwwk

    Actors on Actors: Sacha Baron Cohen and Don Cheadle (Full Video)

  • Actors on Actors: Michelle Williams &

    Actors on Actors: Michelle Williams & Patricia Clarkson (Full Video)

  • Michelle Williams Wanted More Input After

    Michelle Williams Says 'Dawson's Creek' Was 'a Little Bit Like a Factory Job': 'It Was Formulaic'

  • Actors on Actors: Michael Douglas &

    Actors on Actors: Michael Douglas & Benicio Del Toro (Full Video)

More Music

  • Rapper Drake attends the game between

    San Francisco Radio Station Goes Drake-Free for Duration of NBA Finals

    Drake is to his hometown NBA finalists the Toronto Raptors what Spike Lee represents to the Knicks, Jack Nicholson to the Lakers and Billy Crystal to the Clippers: a super-fan who stalks the sidelines, trolling rivals (the Golden State Warriors for the foreseeable future) and occasionally giving his team’s first-year coach Nick Nurse a light [...]

  • Prince Remembered by Three Key Women

    Prince Remembered by Three Key Women in His Life

    Prince had many women in his life — friends, lovers, collaborators, band members, recording engineers, managers, publicists, sometimes combinations. And they were often the ones who were closest to him. In advance of the “Originals” compilation album — available today as a Tidal exclusive, which features Prince’s original versions of his compositions that were made famous [...]

  • Zedd Matthew Koma

    Zedd Takes a Beating Online After 'Clarity' Collaborator Describes DJ as 'Toxic'

    A DJ known for making hits, is taking a few hits himself this week. Zedd, known for recent EDM-pop crossover hits like “The Middle” featuring Maren Morris, was called out by former collaborator Matthew Koma on Instagram and Twitter. In a June 5 post, Koma described working with Zedd (pictured, at left), whose real name [...]

  • Metallica National Anthem

    Metallica's James Hetfield and Kirk Hammett Shred National Anthem at NBA Finals (Watch)

    Metallica’s James Hetfield and Kirk Hammett kicked off Wednesday’s NBA Finals game at the Oracle Arena in Oakland with a heavy metal rendition of “The Star Spangled Banner.” Taking position on the court in front of a projection of American flags, the two guitarists traded licks with Hammett taking the lead and Hetfield providing the [...]

  • Neil Young & Stray Gators, Tuscaloosa

    Album Review: Neil Young & Stray Gators' 'Tuscaloosa'

    If you didn’t know better, you might imagine that Neil Young was making a political statement by choosing now as the time to release “Tuscaloosa,” a live album recorded at the University of Alabama in 1973, which includes as one of its fiery highlights “Alabama,” a sort of sequel to “Southern Man” that helped further [...]

  • Dr. John dead

    Dr. John, New Orleans Music Icon, Dies at 77

    Dr. John, the flamboyant New Orleans singer-pianist whose hoodoo-drenched music made him the summarizing figure of the grand Crescent City R&B/rock ‘n’ roll tradition, died Thursday of a heart attack at age 77. “Towards the break of day June 6, iconic music legend Malcolm John Rebennack, Jr., known as Dr. John, passed away of a [...]

  • Carrie Underwood CMT Awards

    TV Ratings: CMT Music Awards Reaches 2.7 Million Viewers

    The 2019 CMT Music Awards, which recognizes the best videos in the country music space, saw a significant bump in viewership from last year’s edition. Last night’s awards show, which was hosted by Little Big Town, hit 2.7 million total viewers across the multiple channels on which it was broadcast (CMT, Paramount, TVLand, MTV, MTV2, [...]

More From Our Brands

Access exclusive content

© 2019 Penske Media Corporation

ad