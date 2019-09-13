Music Publishers: Peloton ‘Let Down Its Customers By Failing to Pay Creators’

The National Music Publishing Association (NMPA) is ramping up its battle with Peloton, claiming that more than 1,300 song infringements have taken place on the fitness technology company’s platform. The latest amended complaint follows a March filing against Peloton for infringement of more than 1,000 musical works seeking damages of over $150 million. The plaintiffs included publishers Downtown Music Publishing, Pulse Music Publishing, ole, peermusic, Ultra Music, Big Deal Music, Reservoir, Round Hill, TRO Essex Music Group and The Royalty Network.

Says NMPA President and CEO David Israelite: “Since filing this lawsuit we have now discovered more than double the number of songs for which the plaintiffs’ songwriters were never paid by Peloton. The fact that Peloton has gone this long without proper music licenses is astounding. Peloton has reportedly paid only around 2% of its total revenue for music, and we now know a significant amount of the music it has used hasn’t been paid for at all. We’ve filed an amended complaint adding 1,324 songs to the lawsuit, including songs recorded by Taylor Swift, Adele, Beyonce, Bruno Mars, Ariana Grande, Britney Spears, Lizzo, Charlie Puth, Meek Mill, John Legend, Maroon 5 and many more.

“Peloton has let down its customers by failing to pay music creators while selling its memberships at a premium. Peloton’s customers pay for customized workout entertainment and Peloton’s popularity depends on the accessibility of music on its platform. We will continue to fight to make this right for songwriters and Peloton’s users who both deserve better.”

According to the NMPA, Peloton has procured licenses from some publishers but it “has failed to do so with a significant number” of others.

In a statement provide to Variety in March, a rep for Peloton said the company was “evaluating” the claims, adding: “Peloton has great respect for songwriters and artists. In fact, we have partnered with each of the major music publishers, record labels and performing rights organizations, and many leading independents. We have also invested heavily to build a best-in-breed reporting and licensing system to support our partners and provide our members with a world-class fitness experience.”