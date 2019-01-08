Def Jam CEO Paul Rosenberg to Deliver Keynote at Music Biz Conference

Paul Rosenberg, Eminem’s longtime manager who was named CEO of Def Jam Recordings last year, will deliver a keynote presentation at the Music Business Association’s Music Biz 2019 conference, to be held May 5 through 8 at Nashville’s JW Marriott. Rosenberg is scheduled to take the stage on Monday, May 6.

An attorney by trade, Rosenberg founded New York-based Goliath Artists, which represents Eminem among other artists, and oversees Shady Records, the label launched in 1999 with Eminem that has released albums by such 50 Cent, D12 and Bad Meets Evil. Rosenberg is also credited as executive producer of the 2002 film “8 Mile,” and as a producer with Jimmy Iovine on 2005’s “Get Rich Or Die Tryin’.” He remains involved in Shady Films, SiriusXM satellite radio station Shade45, and RapRadar.com

Said James Donio, president of Music Biz, in announcing Rosenberg’s appearance: “With a savvy ear for talent and innovative approach to marketing and promotion, his influence can be felt in all areas of the business. We are absolutely thrilled and honored to have him share his wisdom as a keynote speaker at this year’s conference.”

Also slated for Music Biz 2019: Bebe Rexha and Kane Brown will receive the conference’s “Breakthrough Artist” awards, Sony Music Nashville chief Randy Goodman will receive the Presidential Award, and Record Archive owners Richard Storms and Alayna Alderman will accept the :Independent Spirit” award.