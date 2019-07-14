Paul McCartney Brings Ringo Starr to the Stage for End-of-Tour Surprise (Watch)

Beatles bandmates Paul McCartney and Ringo Starr reunited on stage tonight (July 13) at Dodger Stadium. McCartney was headlining the massive Los Angeles venue and had just launched into the encore, “Birthday” (worth noting: Starr’s was on July 7), when he announced a special guest.

Starr took the drums for two songs, playing on the short “Sgt. Pepper’s Lonely Hearts Club Band” (Reprise), and then the longer “Helter Skelter.” Starr had a giant grin on his face throughout the performance, then chucked his sticks into the audience and grabbed at McCartney’s bass as if he were going to throw that into the crowd, too.

McCartney reveled in the surprise, chanting Starr’s signature catchphrase, “peace and love,” as the drummer left the stage.

But Starr wasn’t the only guest performer of the evening. Joe Walsh, of Eagles fame, participated in the triple guitar solo on the finale, “The End,” The climax of the “Abbey Road” climactic medley, McCartney could be heard saying afterwards: “We didn’t have a clue what we were doing.”

The last night of a solo North American tour that began in late May in New Orleans, McCartney bid, “Farewell to you guys. Farewell to America. Only one thing left to be said: we’ll see you next time.”