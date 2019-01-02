×

Paul McCartney Releases Heavily Autotuned New Song, ‘Get Enough’ (Listen)

By
Jem Aswad

Senior Music Editor

Paul McCartney
Maybe Paul McCartney’s “FourFiveSeconds” session with Kanye West had more of an effect than it first seemed — McCartney has quietly dropped a new song called “Get Enough” that features some heavy autotune that actually at times recalls West’s work circa “My Beautiful Dark Twisted Fantasy.”

The song, which arrives just four months after McCartney’s latest album “Egypt Station,” is a collaboration with Zach Skelton and OneRepublic’s Ryan Tedder and is actually quite different from the material on that album. It opens with McCartney singing a characteristic melody with a reverb-heavy vocal and piano chords that actually evoke John Lennon’s 1970 hit “Instant Karma” before the autotune kicks in and it heads into unfamiliar territory for the singer.

Then, a couple of minutes in, a new section begins that bears the hallmarks of Tedder’s work — a sweeping and stadium-sized melody with big production and the OneRepublic singer’s familiar high vocals. Otherwise, the song is largely a McCartney solo project, with him credited as playing bass, piano, acoustic guitar, harpsichord, synthesizer and synth-bass, while Tedder is credited with programming and background vocals and Skelton with editing and programming. Hear the song below.

McCartney, who has toured every year since 1999, will begin another brace of North American dates on May 23 in New Orleans, which are slated to continue into July.

 

