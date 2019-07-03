×

Patti LaBelle Gets Philadelphia Street Named in Her Honor

By
Variety Staff

Patti Labelle
CREDIT: Joseph Kaczmarek

Patti LaBelle received one of the highest honors a music star can get: a street bearing her name.

On July 2, Patti Labelle Way made its debut in Philadelphia as the block of Broad Street between Spruce and Locust Streets. The ceremony was officiated by Jim Kenney, Mayor of the City of Philadelphia, Michael DelBene, president and CEO of Welcome America, councilmen Mark Squilla and Kenyatta Johnson, District 2 Councilman, and Patty Jackson, host of iHeartRadio’s 105.3 WDAS-FM.

Taking the stage, LaBelle also sang the opening verses to her song “Love, Need and Want You” and delivered a short but inspiring speech to the fans and supporters in attendance.

“If you have a dream in life, don’t ever think that anything is too big [or] that you’re not worthy,” said Labelle. “If you’re living, don’t wake up that day and say nothing happened. Work that day, honey, like it’s the last day of your life. Because you can get it all!”

Labelle is a native of Philadelphia, where she first started her music career as the front-woman of Patti LaBelle and the Bluebelles. Later known simply as Labelle, the group scored a massive radio hit with 1974’s “Lady Marmalade.” Labelle went on to have solo success in the 1980s with the songs “New Attitude” and “On My Own,” with Michael McDonald.

In 2001, “Lady Marmalade” returned to the charts as a cover by Christina Aguilera, Pink, Mya and rapper Lil’ Kim, recorded for the “Moulin Rouge” soundtrack, became a No.  1 hit.

