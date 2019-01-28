×

Parlophone Records Names Nick Burgess Co-President

Variety Staff

nick burgess
CREDIT: Warner Music UK

Nick Burgess has joined Parlophone Records in a co-president position with Mark Mitchell, Warner Music UK announced today. Most recently, Burgess served as senior VP of A&R at Virgin EMI. His start date is Feb. 1 and both he and Mitchell, who has led the label since Jan. 2018, report to Max Lousada, Warner Music Group CEO of recorded music, and chairman and CEO of Warner Music UK.

The co-heads will supervise  A&R, marketing, press, promotion, digital and design for the London-based label, which has been the U.K. home to Coldplay, Lily Allen and Paul Weller, among others.

Burgess’ recent signings include Bastille and Chvrches.

Said Lousada: “Parlophone has always provided an environment for independent, unconventional artists that influence and change culture. Nick comes to Warner with an outstanding track record of finding and breaking original British talent, and I’ve always been impressed by his vision, fearlessness, and creative spirit.”

  • nick burgess

    Parlophone Records Names Nick Burgess Co-President

  • John MayerJohn Mayer in concert at

    John Mayer's Instagram Talk Show Returns With Guests Andy Cohen and Maggie Rogers

    John Mayer’s guitar chops have made him a household name, but it’s hardly his only talent. Following stints in comedy and Twitter infamy, Mayer launched his own talk show last year, not on television, but on Instagram via the app’s live video feature. “Current Mood with John Mayer,” a delightful 45-minute program in which Mayer regales [...]

  • Ten Great Movie Music Moments by

    Ten Great Movie Music Moments by Michel Legrand

    Michel Legrand, who died in Paris Saturday at the age of 86, was among the most renowned film composers and songwriters of our time. He won three Oscars and five Grammys, and many of his songs have entered the pantheon as among the greatest of the 20th century. Here are 10 great film music moments [...]

  • Liam Hemsworth and Miley CyrusG'Day USA

    Liam Hemsworth Thanks 'Beautiful Wife' Miley Cyrus at G'Day USA Awards

    Liam Hemsworth and Miley Cyrus may have kept their December wedding out of the public eye as much as possible, but that didn’t stop their not-so-secret newlywed status from being the running joke of the G’Day USA awards gala on Saturday night. While presenting the “Hunger Games” star with the excellence in film award, Vince Vaughn [...]

  • Kanye West

    Kanye West Sues Universal, EMI Over His Record and Publishing Contracts

    In a free-form rant posted online back in October, Kanye West said he’d tried to purchase his publishing catalog from Sony/ATV Music and they declined. “I have the money to buy [back] my publishing,” West says in the video. “And they told me that I couldn’t buy my publishing…. It’s like the control.” While the [...]

