Parlophone Records Names Nick Burgess Co-President

Nick Burgess has joined Parlophone Records in a co-president position with Mark Mitchell, Warner Music UK announced today. Most recently, Burgess served as senior VP of A&R at Virgin EMI. His start date is Feb. 1 and both he and Mitchell, who has led the label since Jan. 2018, report to Max Lousada, Warner Music Group CEO of recorded music, and chairman and CEO of Warner Music UK.

The co-heads will supervise A&R, marketing, press, promotion, digital and design for the London-based label, which has been the U.K. home to Coldplay, Lily Allen and Paul Weller, among others.

Burgess’ recent signings include Bastille and Chvrches.

Said Lousada: “Parlophone has always provided an environment for independent, unconventional artists that influence and change culture. Nick comes to Warner with an outstanding track record of finding and breaking original British talent, and I’ve always been impressed by his vision, fearlessness, and creative spirit.”