George Clinton, Bootsy Collins, Sheila E. to Perform in ‘Grammy Salute’ Airing Friday

Jem Aswad

Senior Music Editor

Parliament-Funkadelic and George ClintonIEBA Annual Conference, Day 2, Nashville, USA - 01 Oct 2018
CREDIT: Rick Diamond/Shutterstock

Parliament-Funkadelic stars George Clinton and Bootsy Collins, along with Sheila E. and many others, perform in the “Grammy Salute to Music Legends” airing as part of PBS’ “Great Performances” series Friday night. The show, the fourth annual all-star concert offering a primetime spotlight for the Academy’s 2019 Special Merit Awards recipients, premieres nationwide Friday, Oct. 18 at 9 p.m. on PBS.

This year’s Lifetime Achievement Award honorees are Black Sabbath, George Clinton & Parliament-Funkadelic, Billy Eckstine, Donny Hathaway, Julio Iglesias, Sam & Dave, and Dionne Warwick. Lou Adler, Nickolas Ashford & Valerie Simpson, and Johnny Mandel are Trustees Award honorees; and Saul Walker is the Technical Grammy Award recipient. Also being honored is Jeffery Redding, this year’s recipient of the Music Educator Award, which is presented by the Recording Academy and Grammy Museum.

Led by Greg Phillinganes as musical director and hosted by Sheila E, the celebration and tribute concert features rare performances by honorees and never-before-seen renditions of their classic songs by those they’ve inspired.

Performance List (honoree in bold)

Dionne Warwick

“Walk On By” (performed by Johnny Mathis)

“What The World Needs Now” (performed by Dionne Warwick)

Sam & Dave

Medley: “Hold On, I’m Comin'”/”Soul Man” (performed by Sam Moore and Garth Brooks)

“I Can’t Stand Up For Falling Down” (performed by Sam Moore)

Lou Adler

“I Feel The Earth Move”/”It’s Too Late” (performed by Jessie Mueller)

Julio Iglesias

“Caruso” (performed by Julio Iglesias)

Ashford & Simpson

Medley: “You’re All I Need To Get By”/”Ain’t No Mountain High Enough” (performed by Valerie Simpson and Kenny Lattimore)

Johnny Mandel

“How Do You Keep The Music Playing” (performed by Patti Austin and Greg Phillinganes)

Medley: “The Shadow Of Your Smile”/”Suicide Is Painless” (performed by Patti Austin)

Black Sabbath

Medley: “War Pigs”/ Paranoid” (performed by Rival Sons)

Donny Hathaway

“A Song For You” (performed by Lalah Hathaway)

“Where Is The Love” (performed by Lalah Hathaway and Kenya Hathaway)

Billy Eckstine

“Everything I Have Is Yours” (performed by Gregory Porter)

“Dedicated to You” (performed by Gregory Porter and Patti Austin)

George Clinton & Parliament-Funkadelic

Medley: “One Nation Under a Groove”/”Mothership Connection”/”Flash Light” (performed by George Clinton, William “Bootsy” Collins, Sativa, Eddie M, Sheila E., and Snoop Dogg)

  Parliament-Funkadelic and George ClintonIEBA Annual Conference,

