Paradigm Names Lori Feldman Chief Marketing Officer (EXCLUSIVE)

Paradigm today announced the appointment of Lori Feldman as Chief Marketing Officer for the agency, where she will oversee Paradigm’s marketing and branding initiatives across all business units.

In this newly created role, Feldman will lead brand partnerships and marketing efforts for clients in the music area and will focus on enhanced brand and partnership opportunities for the agency’s talent and literary clients. Feldman joins the agency’s senior management team and will be based in the New York office. She will begin her role on September 9, 2019, and joins the company after nearly 25 years at Warner Bros. Records, where she was most recently EVP of strategic marketing.

“The appointment of Lori as our CMO underscores our commitment to expanding our already successful branding and marketing groups,” said Sam Gores, Paradigm Chairman and CEO. “She is an innovative thinker with vast experience working with artists and brands to create cultural moments that resonate around the world. Her global approach makes her the perfect person to expand our marketing and branding competencies and build on our commitment to artists and the art they create.”

Feldman said, “Paradigm has one of the best reputations in the industry for putting clients at the center of their business. I’m thrilled to get to work with all of my Paradigm colleagues and their exceptionally talented television, film, theatre and music clients. Paradigm has given me an incredible opportunity to be a driving force in growing the Paradigm branding and marketing platform, and I can’t wait to get started.”

Feldman brings more than 25 years of strategic marketing experience, including creating impactful partnerships with many of the largest brands in the world. She was most recently Warner Records’ Executive Vice President of Strategic Marketing, overseeing a team that created marketing platforms and commercial opportunities for the label’s artists. Feldman got her start in college marketing and video promotion at Virgin Records before moving to Warner Bros. Records in 1995. During her time at Warner she led video marketing and founded the label’s first ever sync department, representing the Warner roster to film, television, ad agency and gaming clients, as well as executive producing select soundtracks for film and television, before being named EVP of Strategic Marketing in 2012.

Feldman was recently president of the 2018 Cannes Lions Music for Entertainment jury. She is also currently on the advisory board of the philanthropic organization Musicians on Call and is a founding member of the marketing organization PTTOW!