Paradigm Agency Formally Absorbs London’s CODA Into the Fold

Variety Staff

CREDIT: Paradigm

After five years of working together, London’s CODA Agency has formally become a part of Paradigm and will continue under its U.S. partner’s banner.

The London office of what is now a fully integrated Paradigm will continue to be led by Alex Hardee, Tom Schroeder, James Whitting and Dave Hallybone.

In a statement otherwise laden with talk of shared values and increasingly effective career building, Hardee quipped: “We have achieved the impossible: we found some Americans that we actually get along with.”

CODA’s roster in the UK has included such international heavyweights as Robyn, Lewis Capaldi, Bon Iver and Ellie Goulding, who now fall under the Paradigm banner outside of the U.S. Among the music stars already affiliated with Paradigm in America are Imagine Dragons, Billie Eilish, Halsey, Shawn Mendes, Kenny Chesney, Zedd and Kacey Musgraves.

Financial terms of the deal have not been revealed. Paradigm first took a 50 percent stake in CODA in 2014.

“The success of Paradigm’s partnership with CODA has shown there are no longer borders in the global music industry — or within our two companies,” said Marty Diamond, Paradigm’s head of global music, in a statement. “Now as one company, we will continue to leverage our integrated approach in everything we do.”

Prior to this merger, the recent discussion had been about what pairings Paradigm wasn’t making. Discussions about a proposed merger between Paradigm and UTA broke down in recent months, with chairman Sam Gores sending a letter to staff saying he had “made the decision… to not make this deal.”

