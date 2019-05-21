×
Pandora’s Songs of the Summer Predictions: BTS, Billie Eilish, Sheeran & Bieber, More

By
Variety Staff

BTS Rose Bowl 2
CREDIT: Courtesy of Big Hit Entertainment

Memorial Day Weekend is approaching — it must be time for Songs of the Summer predictions! While it feels early (and the air on this fine spring morning is chilly), history has proven that most Songs of the Summer are actually released well before the season actually begins.

Pandora kicks things off today with its list of some 40 candidates below — expect more services to weigh in during the coming days.

Pandora’s 2019 Songs of Summer Predictions:

  1. “Act Up” – City Girls
  2. “Bacc At It Again” – Yella Beezy
  3. “bad guy” – Billie Eilish
  4. “Beer Never Broke My Heart” – Luke Combs
  5. “Big Ole Freak” – Megan Thee Stallion
  6. “Blame it On My Youth” – Blink 182
  7. “Boys With Luv” – BTS ft Halsey
  8. “Civil War” – Russ
  9. “Close Friends “ – Lil Baby
  1. “Con Calma (feat. Snow)” – Daddy Yankee
  2. “Do You Mean (feat. Ty Dolla $ign & bülow)” – The Chainsmokers
  3. “Heat of The Summer” – Young The Giant
  4. “Here With Me “ – Marshmello ft. Chvrches
  5. “Hurt” – Oliver Tree
  6. “I Don’t Care” – Ed Sheeran & Justin Bieber
  7. “If I Can’t Have You” – Shawn Mendes
  8. “Just Us (fet. SZA)” – DJ Khaled
  9. “Kill This Love” – BLACKPINK
  10. “Look What God Gave Her” – Thomas Rhett
  11. “ME!” – Taylor Swift
  12. “MIDDLE CHILD” – J. Cole
  13. “NASA” – Ariana Grande
  14. “Nightmare” – Halsey
  15. “Old Town Road” – Lil Nas X
  16. “Piece of Your Heart” – Meduza
  17. “Pure Water” – Mustard & Migos
  18. “Put a Date On It (feat. Lil Baby)” – Yo Gotti
  19. “Soltera (Remix)” – Lunay, Daddy Yankee & Bad Bunny
  20. “Someone You Loved” – Lewis Capaldi
  21. “SOS” – Avicii
  22. “Southbound” – Carrie Underwood
  23. “Sucker” – Jonas Brothers
  24. “Suge” – Dababy
  25. “Summer Days” – Martin Garrix, Macklemore & Fallout Boy
  26. “Talk” – Khalid
  27. “The Bones” – Maren Morris
  28. “This Life” – Vampire Weekend
  29. “Tu Vecina (feat. Ty Dolla $ign)” – Maluma
  30. “You Little Beauty” – Fisher
  31. “Your Peace” – Jacquees

 

