Pandora’s Songs of the Summer Predictions: BTS, Billie Eilish, Sheeran & Bieber, More

Memorial Day Weekend is approaching — it must be time for Songs of the Summer predictions! While it feels early (and the air on this fine spring morning is chilly), history has proven that most Songs of the Summer are actually released well before the season actually begins.
Pandora kicks things off today with its list of some 40 candidates below — expect more services to weigh in during the coming days.
Pandora’s 2019 Songs of Summer Predictions:
- “Act Up” – City Girls
- “Bacc At It Again” – Yella Beezy
- “bad guy” – Billie Eilish
- “Beer Never Broke My Heart” – Luke Combs
- “Big Ole Freak” – Megan Thee Stallion
- “Blame it On My Youth” – Blink 182
- “Boys With Luv” – BTS ft Halsey
- “Civil War” – Russ
- “Close Friends “ – Lil Baby
- “Con Calma (feat. Snow)” – Daddy Yankee
- “Do You Mean (feat. Ty Dolla $ign & bülow)” – The Chainsmokers
- “Heat of The Summer” – Young The Giant
- “Here With Me “ – Marshmello ft. Chvrches
- “Hurt” – Oliver Tree
- “I Don’t Care” – Ed Sheeran & Justin Bieber
- “If I Can’t Have You” – Shawn Mendes
- “Just Us (fet. SZA)” – DJ Khaled
- “Kill This Love” – BLACKPINK
- “Look What God Gave Her” – Thomas Rhett
- “ME!” – Taylor Swift
- “MIDDLE CHILD” – J. Cole
- “NASA” – Ariana Grande
- “Nightmare” – Halsey
- “Old Town Road” – Lil Nas X
- “Piece of Your Heart” – Meduza
- “Pure Water” – Mustard & Migos
- “Put a Date On It (feat. Lil Baby)” – Yo Gotti
- “Soltera (Remix)” – Lunay, Daddy Yankee & Bad Bunny
- “Someone You Loved” – Lewis Capaldi
- “SOS” – Avicii
- “Southbound” – Carrie Underwood
- “Sucker” – Jonas Brothers
- “Suge” – Dababy
- “Summer Days” – Martin Garrix, Macklemore & Fallout Boy
- “Talk” – Khalid
- “The Bones” – Maren Morris
- “This Life” – Vampire Weekend
- “Tu Vecina (feat. Ty Dolla $ign)” – Maluma
- “You Little Beauty” – Fisher
- “Your Peace” – Jacquees