×
You will be redirected back to your article in seconds

J. Balvin, Ozuna, Deadmau5 Among New Artists Launching 2019 Vegas Residencies

By

Tim's Most Recent Stories

View All
J BalvinJ. Balvin in concert at Mexico City Arena, Mexico - 26 May 2018Colombian Singer J. Balvin performs 'Vibras Tour' at Mexico City Arena
CREDIT: Carlos Tischler/REX/Shutterstock

The list of artists heading to Vegas this year is getting a little longer. Reggaeton stars J. Balvin and Ozuna and DJ heavyweights Armin van Buuren, Deadmau5 and Eric Prydz are among the new artists who have announced residencies this spring at the Palms Casino Resort.

The performers join previously announced residencies by Cardi B, G-Eazy, Kaskade, Marshmello and Skrillex, who will all call the newly-renovated hotel’s Kaos nightclub and dayclub home. While artists like Lady Gaga, Gwen Stefani and The Backstreet Boys have locked in long-term deals in Vegas (playing multiple runs throughout the year), most of the newly-announced artists will only appear for a handful of dates.

J. Balvin and Ozuna will appear exclusively at the Palms, with newly-appointed Guess ambassador Balvin appearing on April 6 and 26 in the evening, and Ozuna playing the dayclub on April 28.

Van Buuren, Deadmau5 and Eric Prydz join other newly-announced dance acts like Breathe Carolina, Brooks, Cheat Codes, DJ Politik and Vice, who will all play dates at Kaos in April and May. This will mark a return of sorts for Deadmau5, who hasn’t held a residency in Las Vegas since a 2015 engagement at XS Nightclub inside the Wynn Hotel.

Related

Spanning hip hop, EDM and Latin genres, Palms say the addition of these performers creates one of the most diverse and exciting range of musical artists found in Las Vegas today.

“We are incredibly proud to present the next generation of the Las Vegas nightclub and dayclub experience with programming that transcends so many genres of music,” says Jon Gray, general manager of Palms, which will operate the nightclub and dayclub. “Every performance at Kaos will be unique to each artist with next-level production and unique technology that we cannot wait to share with our guests.”

Previously-announced performers Kaskade, Marshmello and Skrillex will also spin at Kaos in April and May, while G-Eazy has been locked in for Kaos’ grand opening weekend. Cardi B’s dates have yet to be announced.

Kaos is set to open April 5, marking the end of a two-year, $690 million renovation of the Palms Casino property. Tickets for all Kaos residencies and Grand Opening Weekend events can be purchased at palms.com/KAOS.

VarietySPY editorial products are independently selected. If you buy something from our links, PMC may receive a commission.

Popular on Variety

  • Why Laurie Metcalf's Hillary Clinton Won't

    John Lithgow and Laurie Metcalf on Playing the Clintons: 'There's a Tremendous Undertow of Melancholy'

  • Kevin Costner

    Kevin Costner on Oscar Netflix Controversy: 'Movies Are for Theaters'

  • Director/Writer/Producer Jordan Peele arrives as Universal

    Jordan Peele on the Message Behind 'Us'

  • Charlize Theron,Seth Rogen

    Charlize Theron, Seth Rogen Weigh in on Theatrical vs. Streaming

  • Kathy Bates arrives for the world

    Kathy Bates on Netflix Awards Debate: Short Theatrical Releases Are 'Dirty Pool'

  • 'Broad City's' Abbi Jacobson, Ilana Glazer

    'Broad City's' Abbi Jacobson, Ilana Glazer Talk Series' End, Favorite Episodes

  • Why 'Captain Marvel' Matters

    Cast of 'Captain Marvel' On Why Carol Danvers Matters

  • Remembering Luke Perry 1966 - 2019

    Remembering Luke Perry 1966 - 2019

  • A still from Leaving Neverland by

    'Leaving Neverland' Director on Making Michael Jackson Abuse Documentary

  • Alfonso Cuaron Variety Oscars Cover Story

    Alfonso Cuaron Shows Off His Oscars

More Music

  • J BalvinJ. Balvin in concert at

    J. Balvin, Ozuna, Deadmau5 Among New Artists Launching 2019 Vegas Residencies

    The list of artists heading to Vegas this year is getting a little longer. Reggaeton stars J. Balvin and Ozuna and DJ heavyweights Armin van Buuren, Deadmau5 and Eric Prydz are among the new artists who have announced residencies this spring at the Palms Casino Resort. The performers join previously announced residencies by Cardi B, [...]

  • mark Beaven

    If Spotify Is Holding Town Halls for Songwriters, They Must Be Open (Guest Column)

    Earlier this month, Amazon, Google, SiriusXM and Spotify challenged the Copyright Royalty Board’s decision to increase the compulsory mechanical rates paid to songwriters by 44% over the next five years. The streamers have come under fierce criticism for the move, which they claim is over the complexities of the CRB’s rules but is widely assumed [...]

  • iHeartMedia Promotes Angel Aristone to Executive

    iHeartMedia Promotes Angel Aristone to Executive VP of Communications

    Angel Aristone has been promoted to executive vice president of communications for iHeartMedia, the company announced today. According to the announcement, Aristone will continue to position iHeart as a media and entertainment leader through proactive strategic communication efforts on both a local and national level. She will also continue to oversee media relations and external [...]

  • Grammy Awards60th Annual Grammy Awards, Press

    Recording Academy Narrows Search to Replace Neil Portnow

    The Recording Academy has narrowed its pool of candidates to succeed outgoing chairman/president Neil Portnow to a shortlist of “three to five” finalists, with the Academy now focusing exclusively on executives at the CEO level, sources tell Variety. The next Recording Academy chief is expected to be named in late May, with Portnow staying on through [...]

  • Kanye West attends "The Cher Show"

    Kanye West's Sunday Church Service: Where Spirituality and Exclusivity Meet

    Another Sunday has passed which means another installment of Kanye West’s weekly church service. Launched at the top of the year, it’s become the most prestigious, highly-coveted invitation among the greater music community in Los Angeles — an event that only the select and handpicked worshipers get to experience. So what’s the service like? Think: [...]

  • The myspace website viewed on an

    Musicians Freak Out as They Belatedly Learn Myspace Lost 50 Million Songs

    Myspace-related news travels very, very slowly in the late 2010s. So while the company had quietly acknowledged a massive data loss in response to user inquiries last year, it took until this weekend for the greater public to begin to become aware that all music uploaded to the site prior to 2015 has now migrated [...]

More From Our Brands

Access exclusive content

© 2019 Penske Media Corporation

ad