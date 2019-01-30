Ozzy Osbourne Postpones European Tour

Ozzy Osbourne has postponed another leg of his “No More Tours 2” tour on doctor’s orders.

The decision follows an announcement in October pushing back the remainder of the tour’s North American leg. The rocker had developed a serious infection in his hand and, had he continued the treks, he would have risked contracting pneumonia.

Though Osbourne had intended to resume the tour with previously scheduled UK and European dates beginning Jan. 30 in Dublin, a severe upper-respiratory infection has put a damper on his plans. The decision the postpone the second leg of the tour follows Monday’s announcement that he would forfeit the first four dates after coming down with the flu.

“I’m completely devastated for having to postpone the European leg of my tour. It just seems that since October everything I touch has turned to s—. First the staph infection in my thumb and now coming down with the flu and bronchitis. I want to apologize to all of my fans who have been so loyal over the years, my band, my crew and to Judas Priest for letting you all down. However, I promise the tour with Judas Priest will be completed. It’s being rescheduled right now to start in September. Again, I apologize to everyone. God Bless. Love you all, Ozzy.”

Concert goers are encouraged to hold onto their tickets, as they will be honored at rescheduled dates to be announced at a later date. As of now, pending Osbourne’s health, “No More Tours 2” resumes March 9 in Australia, followed by shows in New Zealand and Japan. The previously canceled North American tour has been rescheduled for this summer, beginning May 25 in Pryor, Okla.

Ozzy last performed on New Year’s Eve in Los Angeles.