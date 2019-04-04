You will be redirected back to your article in seconds

Ozzy Osbourne Postpones All 2019 Concerts

Jem Aswad

Ozzy Osbourne
CREDIT: REX/Shutterstock

Ozzy Osbourne will postpone all his 2019 tour dates as he recovers from an injury sustained while dealing with his recent bout of pneumonia, his rep announced today. The 70-year-old singer fell at his Los Angeles home, aggravating old injuries from a 2003 ATV accident that required surgery last month. He will remain under doctor’s care in Los Angeles as he recovers.

“I can’t believe I have to reschedule more tour dates. Words cannot express how frustrated, angry and depressed I am not to be able to tour right now,” Osbourne said, in a statement that presumably left out several f-bombs. “I’m grateful for the love and support I’m getting from my family, my band, friends and fans, it’s really what’s keeping me going. Just know that I am getting better every day…I will fully recover…I will finish my tour…I will be back!”

The shows will be rescheduled beginning in February 2020 and concert-goers are being asked to hold onto their original tickets, as they will be honored for the rescheduled dates. Because some of the 2019 dates were festival appearances, not all will be rescheduled.  Below are the new North American dates; the Los Angeles Hollywood Bowl show will be rescheduled in July 2020, exact date TBA. The 2020 UK and European dates will be announced in the coming weeks.

Ozzy Osbourne 2020 tour dates:

 

DATE CITY VENUE
Wed 5/27 Atlanta, GA State Farm Arena
Fri 5/29 Sunrise, FL BB&T Center
Sun 5/31 Tampa, FL MIDFLORIDA Credit Union
Tue 6/2 Charlotte, NC PNC Music Pavilion
Thu 6/4 Cincinnati, OH Riverbend Music Center
Sat 6/6 Hershey, PA Hershey Park Stadium
Thu 6/11 Pittsburgh, PA KeyBank Pavilion
Sat 6/13 Bangor, ME Darling’s Waterfront Pavilion
Tue 6/16 Montreal, QC Bell Centre
Thu 6/18 Hamilton, ON First Ontario Centre
Sat 6/20 Uncasville, CT Mohegan Sun Arena
Mon 6/22 New York, NY Madison Square Garden Arena
Wed 6/24 St Louis, MO Hollywood Casino Amphitheater
Fri 6/26 Kansas City, MO Sprint Center
Sun 6/28 Des Moines, IA Wells Fargo Arena
Wed 7/1 Milwaukee, WI Amer. Family Ins. Amp–Summerfest
Fri 7/3 St Paul, MN Xcel Energy Center
Tue 7/7 Edmonton, AB Rogers Place
Thu 7/9 Vancouver, BC Pepsi Live at Rogers Arena
Sat 7/11 Tacoma, WA Tacoma Dome
Wed 7/15 Portland, OR Moda Center
Fri 7/17 Sacramento, CA Golden 1 Center
Thu 7/23 Phoenix, AZ Ak-Chin Pavilion
Sat 7/25 San Francisco, CA Shoreline Amphitheatre
Wed 7/29 San Diego, CA North Island Credit Union Amphitheatre
Fri 7/31 Las Vegas, CA MGM Grand Garden Arena
TBA July Los Angeles, CA Hollywood Bowl

 

    Ozzy Osbourne will postpone all his 2019 tour dates as he recovers from an injury sustained while dealing with his recent bout of pneumonia, his rep announced today. The 70-year-old singer fell at his Los Angeles home, aggravating old injuries from a 2003 ATV accident that required surgery last month. He will remain under doctor's care in

