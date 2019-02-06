Ozzy Osbourne Hospitalized for Complications From the Flu

Heavy metal legend Ozzy Osbourne was hospitalized at the Keck Hospital of University of Southern California on Feb. 4 for complications from a bad case of the flu.

His wife Sharon Osbourne tweeted an update to concerned fans on Wednesday afternoon, saying “his doctors feel this is the best way to get him on a quicker road to recovery.” She went to the hospital with their son Jack to visit Ozzy, and reportedly had a suitcase and blanket in tow. Sharon also skipped Tuesday’s taping of her daytime talk show “The Talk” to be with her husband.

As some of you may have heard, Ozzy was admitted to hospital following some complications from the flu. His doctors feel this is the best way to get him on a quicker road to recovery. Thanks to everyone for their concern and love. — Sharon Osbourne (@MrsSOsbourne) February 6, 2019

The Prince of Darkness recently announced that he was postponing his European tour dates with fellow English heavy metal band Judas Priest due to a severe upper respiratory infection.

In a statement issued on Jan. 29, Ozzy apologized to disappointed fans, but promised to make up the dates.

“I’m completely devastated for having to postpone the European leg of my tour. It just seems that since October everything I touch has turned to sh–,” he said. “First the staph infection in my thumb and now coming down with the flu and bronchitis. I want to apologize to all of my fans who have been so loyal over the years, my band, my crew and to Judas Priest for letting you all down. However, I promise the tour with Judas Priest will be completed. It’s being rescheduled right now to start in September. Again, I apologize to everyone. God Bless.”