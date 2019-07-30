×

Ozuna, Jennifer Lopez, Daddy Yankee to Headline iHeartRadio Fiesta Latina

By

BreAnna's Most Recent Stories

View All
Puerto Rican singer Ozuna poses during the ceremony of the Tu Musica Urbano Awards in San Juan, Puerto Rico, 21 March 2019. Ozuna dominates the nominations with 19 awards and Daddy Yankee is recognized for his 25 year career as a leader of the musical movement.Tu Musica Urbano Awards, San Juan, Puerto Rico - 21 Mar 2019
CREDIT: THAIS LLORCA/EPA-EFE/Shutterstoc

Jennifer Lopez, Daddy Yankee and Ozuna (pictured) are among the headliners set to perform at the 2019 iHeartRadio Fiesta Latina, iHeartMedia announced Tuesday morning. The event is set for Saturday, Nov. 2 at Miami’s American Airlines Arena.

The festival, which is in its sixth year, will be hosted by Enrique Santos, chairman and chief creative officer of iHeartLatino and on-air personality for iHeartRadio. It’s his fourth consecutive year hosting the concert.

Said Santos: “We are thrilled to welcome one of the most important young artists in Spanish Language Pop, Ozuna, as well as the acclaimed ‘Big Boss’ of Reggaetón Daddy Yankee and one of the most successful women in entertainment, the one and only Jennifer Lopez.”

Reggaetón artists Daddy Yankee and Ozuna recently teamed up on latin trap star Anuel AA’s newest song, “China,” a Spanish language remix of Shaggy’s “It Wasn’t Me” along with J Balvin and Karol G.  The two also made an appearance in the song’s music video, which was released on July 19.

Lopez’s fall schedule includes her new film, “Hustlers,” opening in September and following the end of her It’s My Party world tour.

Fiesta Latina will video stream live exclusively on LiveXLive.com and broadcast simultaneously on iHeartMedia Spanish-Pop, Tropical, regional Mexican and Spanish Adult Hit radio stations nationwide.

More Music

  • Country Joe, John Sebastian Pull out

    Country Joe, John Sebastian Pull out of Woodstock 50 'Sinking Ship'

    Two iconic performers of the original Woodstock are the latest to pull out of the beleaguered Woodstock 50 festival, which sources tell Variety is now tentatively scheduled to take place as a one-day event at the Merriweather Post Pavilion in Maryland. Country Joe McDonald and John Sebastian, both of whom were scheduled to appear at [...]

  • Rapper Drake attends the game between

    Drake Teams With LeBron James’ Uninterrupted to Launch Canadian Offshoot of Sports-Media Brand

    Drake, the Canadian music artist and Toronto Raptors mega-fan, is getting into the sports-media business with a major assist from NBA superstar LeBron James. Uninterrupted, the athlete-empowerment brand and media company founded by James and his longtime business partner Maverick Carter, is launching in Canada in partnership with Drake. Uninterrupted Canada is the first international [...]

  • Puerto Rican singer Ozuna poses during

    Ozuna, Jennifer Lopez, Daddy Yankee to Headline iHeartRadio Fiesta Latina

    Jennifer Lopez, Daddy Yankee and Ozuna (pictured) are among the headliners set to perform at the 2019 iHeartRadio Fiesta Latina, iHeartMedia announced Tuesday morning. The event is set for Saturday, Nov. 2 at Miami’s American Airlines Arena. The festival, which is in its sixth year, will be hosted by Enrique Santos, chairman and chief creative [...]

  • Rob Stringer

    Sony Music Revenue Up 11%, Streaming Soars 27% in First Quarter

    While he was appointed chief of Sony Music’s combined operations just two weeks ago, Rob Stringer’s first earnings report for the division is a strong one: Sony Music Entertainment’s operating income is up 18% and revenue up 11% year-over-year in the first fiscal quarter of 2019. The results were released as part of Sony’s overall [...]

  • Adam Lambert Queen

    Queen + Adam Lambert, Pharrell, Alicia Keys to Headline Global Citizen Festival

    International advocacy organization Global Citizen today announced that  Queen + Adam Lambert, Pharrell Williams, Alicia Keys, OneRepublic, H.E.R., and Carole King will perform at the organization’s 2019 festival, a free-ticketed event on the Great Lawn in Central Park in New York City on Saturday, September 28, 2019 French Montana, Ben Platt, and Jon Batiste & [...]

  • Ken Burns PBS

    Ken Burns Discusses Country Music’s ‘Mass Appeal’ at Documentary Panel

    At a panel previewing his forthcoming PBS documentary “Country Music,” legendary filmmaker Ken Burns addressed inevitable questions about the origins of country music and the genre “not having a mass appeal.” The director, who was joined on stage by some of the musicians featured in the marathon 16-hour endeavor, bristled a little when asked about [...]

  • Katy Perry amfar

    Katy Perry's 'Dark Horse' Handed Defeat in Trial

    Katy Perry’s 2013 hit “Dark Horse” infringed on the song “Joyful Noise” by Christian rap artist Marcus Gray, aka Flame, a Los Angeles jury found on July 29. The decision concerning the track’s underlying beat followed a week-long trial in Los Angeles civil court which included an appearance by Perry herself, who testified for 35 [...]

More From Our Brands

Access exclusive content

© 2019 Penske Media Corporation

ad