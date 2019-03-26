Childish Gambino, Paul Simon, Twenty One Pilots to Headline Outside Lands 2019

Childish Gambino and Twenty One Pilots will join the already-announced Paul Simon as headlining acts at the 2019 Outside Lands Festival, taking place at San Francisco’s Golden Gate Park on August 9 to 11. Another Planet Entertainment, Superfly, and Starr Hill made the announcement on Monday, releasing the festival’s lineup as keyart of a different sort, with the marquee names positioned along the side as opposed to in the biggest font towards the top.
The three-day event will also feature performances by artists spanning multiple genres, including Flume, Kacey Musgraves, the Lumineers, Ella Mai, Kygo, Anderson.Paak & the Free Nationals, Lil Wayne, Hozier, Bebe Rexha and more.
In 2018, Another Planet celebrated 15 years of curating the live music experience in the Bay Area.
For tickets and VIP package information, head to the Outside Lands website.
The full line-up appears below:
Paul Simon
Childish Gambino
Twenty One Pilots
The Lumineers
Flume
Blink-182
Kygo
Anderson .Paak & The Free Nationals
Leon Bridges
Kacey Musgraves
Lil Wayne
Hozier
RL Grime
Ella Mai
Counting Crows
Flying Lotus 3D
Alina Baraz
Mavis Staples
Bebe Rexha
Sheck Wes
The Neighbourhood
Santigold
Better Oblivion Community Center
Toro y Moi
Denzel Curry
Lauren Daigle
San Holo
Judah & the Lion
Big Wild
Bob Moses
Edie Brickell & New Bohemians
Wallows
Yaeji
Masego
Phosphorescent
Tierra Whack
DJ Koze
NoMBe
Nahko And Medicine For The People
Aurora
Justin Martin
Dean Lewis
Bea Miller
Shallou
Luttrell
The California Honeydrops
Cautious Clay
half•alive
The Marías
Brasstracks
CupCakKe
Cherry Glazerr
P-Lo
Caamp
Weyes Blood
PJ Morton
The Funk Hunters
Still Woozy
Taylor Bennett
MorMor
Miya Folick
ALLBLACK
SYML
Leven Kali
Alex Lahey
Jupiter & Okwess
Delacey
Altin Gün
Grateful Shred
Amo Amo
Boyfriend
The Seshen
Rainbow Girls
Sandy’s