Childish Gambino, Paul Simon, Twenty One Pilots to Headline Outside Lands 2019

Childish Gambino and Twenty One Pilots will join the already-announced Paul Simon as headlining acts at the 2019 Outside Lands Festival, taking place at San Francisco’s Golden Gate Park on August 9 to 11. Another Planet Entertainment, Superfly, and Starr Hill made the announcement on Monday, releasing the festival’s lineup as keyart of a different sort, with the marquee names positioned along the side as opposed to in the biggest font towards the top.

The three-day event will also feature performances by artists spanning multiple genres, including Flume, Kacey Musgraves, the Lumineers, Ella Mai, Kygo, Anderson.Paak & the Free Nationals, Lil Wayne, Hozier, Bebe Rexha and more.

In 2018, Another Planet celebrated 15 years of curating the live music experience in the Bay Area.

For tickets and VIP package information, head to the Outside Lands website.

The full line-up appears below:

Paul Simon

Childish Gambino

Twenty One Pilots

The Lumineers

Flume

Blink-182

Kygo

Anderson .Paak & The Free Nationals

Leon Bridges

Kacey Musgraves

Lil Wayne

Hozier

RL Grime

Ella Mai

Counting Crows

Flying Lotus 3D

Alina Baraz

Mavis Staples

Bebe Rexha

Sheck Wes

The Neighbourhood

Santigold

Better Oblivion Community Center

Toro y Moi

Denzel Curry

Lauren Daigle

San Holo

Judah & the Lion

Big Wild

Bob Moses

Edie Brickell & New Bohemians

Wallows

Yaeji

Masego

Phosphorescent

Tierra Whack

DJ Koze

NoMBe

Nahko And Medicine For The People

Aurora

Justin Martin

Dean Lewis

Bea Miller

Shallou

Luttrell

The California Honeydrops

Cautious Clay

half•alive

The Marías

Brasstracks

CupCakKe

Cherry Glazerr

P-Lo

Caamp

Weyes Blood

PJ Morton

The Funk Hunters

Still Woozy

Taylor Bennett

MorMor

Miya Folick

ALLBLACK

SYML

Leven Kali

Alex Lahey

Jupiter & Okwess

Delacey

Altin Gün

Grateful Shred

Amo Amo

Boyfriend

The Seshen

Rainbow Girls

Sandy’s