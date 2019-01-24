×
You will be redirected back to your article in seconds

Oscars: Most of the Best Song Nominees Won’t Perform on Telecast (EXCLUSIVE)

By

Jon's Most Recent Stories

View All
Lady Gaga Kendrick Lamar
CREDIT: Shutterstock

Only two of this year’s five Oscar-nominated songs may be performed live on the Academy Awards show Feb. 24, Variety has learned.

Multiple sources tell Variety that the two biggest chart hits — Kendrick Lamar and SZA’s “All the Stars” from “Black Panther” and Lady Gaga’s “Shallow” from “A Star Is Born” — are the two chosen by Academy execs and show producers for performance on the telecast.

The other three — “The Place Where Lost Things Go” from “Mary Poppins Returns,” “I’ll Fight” from “RBG” and “When a Cowboy Trades His Spurs for Wings” from “The Ballad of Buster Scruggs” — would likely be acknowledged only during the announcement of the song nominees. Rumors of their exclusion is already causing consternation among members of the music branch as well as among those nominees’ respective camps.

The Academy declined specific comment except to say that no decision on song performances has been made yet.

A source with knowledge of the Academy’s thinking says cutting songs is less a knock on the nominees than something long discussed as part of this year’s mandate to limit the show to three hours. The Academy has hinted that several Oscars (for so-called “craft” categories such as sound editing and sound mixing) will be presented during commercials, an already controversial move.

Related

Both the “Black Panther” and “Star Is Born” soundtrack albums are on the Interscope label and, should this plan become reality, it could be perceived as favoritism toward one record company, regardless of whether they alone among the nominees were hit singles.

The three numbers that look to be left in the lurch all bring name recognition that makes the move to exclude even a medley of performances somewhat surprising — most obviously in the case of Emily Blunt, who sang her “Poppins” song on-screen in a key moment, and Jennifer Hudson, a previous Oscar winner, who sang the theme for “RBG.” With the “Buster Scruggs” song, producers might have had the choice of going with the actors who sang it on screen, Tim Blake Nelson and Willie Watson, or its writers, Gillian Welch and David Rawlings, who are amphitheater headliners in their own right who have performed the tune in their concerts.

As rumors about the move have spread, music-business observers, for the most part, have quietly condemned the move as unfair and misleading. Oscars for Best Song are awarded not on the basis of commercial success but rather based on their dramatic use within a cinematic context.

Performing all of the nominated songs is an Academy tradition and, when producers break from that practice, criticism is inevitable. All of the nominated songs have been performed in six of the past 10 Oscarcasts, including all of the last three.

But there is precedent for producers making a judgment call about how many to include. None of the nominated songs were performed in the 2010 and 2012 broadcasts, and just three of the five nominees were performed in 2013 and 2016. Last year, word circulated early on that Sufjan Stevens’ nominated song was slated to be cut from the telecast, although after considerable feedback, it was ultimately included as part of a medley.

RELATED VIDEO:

Popular on Variety

  • Mindy Kaling photographed by Victoria Stevens

    Mindy Kaling on How Writers' Rooms Have Changed Since 'The Office'

  • Mindy Kaling on Rebooting 'The Office'

    Mindy Kaling on Rebooting 'The Office'

  • Oscar Nominations: Biggest Snubs and Surprises

    Oscar Nominations: Biggest Snubs and Surprises

  • James McAvoy Reveals Origins of Patricia

    James McAvoy Reveals Patricia's 'Kinky' Origins for 'Glass'

  • Lupita Nyongo Michael B Jordan

    Michael B. Jordan and Lupita Nyong'o Can't Say 'No' in This 'Black Panther' Q&A

  • The Sopranos

    'The Sopranos' Cast Remembers James Gandolfini: 'A Gem of a Human'

  • Lindsay Lohan Reveals Her Advice Young

    Lindsay Lohan Reveals Her Advice to Young Women, Obsession With 'Vanderpump Rules' 

  • Who Should Host the 2019 Oscars?

    Hollywood Answers: Who Should Host the 2019 Oscars?

  • Stars Who Died in 2018, From

    Celebrities Who Died in 2018

  • Bird Box

    Sandra Bullock Moms Who See 'Bird Box' Will Think: 'That River Is My Journey as a Parent'

More Film

  • Lady Gaga Kendrick Lamar

    Oscars: Most of the Best Song Nominees Won't Perform on Telecast (EXCLUSIVE)

    Only two of this year’s five Oscar-nominated songs may be performed live on the Academy Awards show Feb. 24, Variety has learned. Multiple sources tell Variety that the two biggest chart hits — Kendrick Lamar and SZA’s “All the Stars” from “Black Panther” and Lady Gaga’s “Shallow” from “A Star Is Born” — are the [...]

  • Actor and founder of the Sundance

    How Sundance Is Trying to Diversify Its 'Mostly White Male Critics'

    The Sundance Film Festival has always been a leader when it comes to promoting diversity in front of and behind the camera. At a time when the movie business is under pressure to become more representative, Sundance has led the way, inviting a large number of storytellers who are female and who are people of [...]

  • Matthew McConaughey, Anne Hathaway. Actors Matthew

    Why Matthew McConaughey 'Enjoys Disagreeing' With Anne Hathaway

    When Anne Hathaway and Matthew McConaughey signed on to star in “Serenity,” it was a dream come true for screenwriter Steven Knight – one he knew he had to protect. “Every now and again an idea comes along that I think, ‘If I hand this over, there will be a temptation to change it,’” he [...]

  • Miranda Tapsell appears in Top End

    Films Boutique Boards Sundance-Bound 'Top End Wedding,' 'Dolce Fine Giornata' (EXCLUSIVE)

    Berlin-based Films Boutique has acquired international sales rights to Wayne Blair’s “Tod End Wedding” and Jacek Borcuch’s “Dolce Fine Giornata” which will have their world premiere at the Sundance Film Festival. Set to play in the premieres section, “Top End Wedding” marks Blair’s first Australian feature film since his critically acclaimed period musical “The Sapphires” [...]

  • Slamdance's Greatest Hits

    Slamdance's Greatest Hits

    Over the past quarter century, the Slamdance Film Festival has served as a launchpad for a number of now high profile filmmakers at the very start of their careers. Here is a baker’s dozen of some of the festival’s greatest discoveries. Marc Forster “Loungers” Forster premiered his $10,000 debut in 1995 and grabbed the Audience [...]

  • Editorial use onlyMandatory Credit: Photo by

    Director Defends Controversial Film About Murdered Toddler, Won't Pull It From the Oscars

    The director of Oscar-nominated short film “Detainment,” about the notorious murder of a British toddler, has defended his film and said he will not withdraw it from the Oscars race, despite the demands of the boy’s family and tens of thousands of petitioners. Instead of unalloyed elation over the Academy’s recognition of his film, Irish director [...]

  • James Frawley Obit

    James Frawley, Director of 'The Monkees,' 'The Muppet Movie,' Dies at 82

    James Frawley, a prolific filmmaker who won an Emmy for directing the first episode of “The Monkees” and helmed “The Muppet Movie,” died Jan. 22 at his home in Indian Wells, Calif. He was 82. His wife, Cynthia Frawley, told Variety that her husband died following a heart attack. Born on Sept. 29, 1936, in [...]

More From Our Brands

Access exclusive content

© 2019 Penske Media Corporation

ad