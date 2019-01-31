×
You will be redirected back to your article in seconds

Oscars to Feature All Five Best Song Nominees on Telecast After All (EXCLUSIVE)

As recently as last week, reps for three of the tunes were being told there was no time for them, but nominee solidarity may have factored in.

By

Jon's Most Recent Stories

View All
Oscars Best Song Nominees
CREDIT: REx/Shutterstock

The Motion Picture Academy, responding to a widespread backlash to its initial plan to only spotlight two of the best original song nominees on the Oscarcast, is now planning to have all five nominated songs performed on the Feb. 24 show, Variety has learned.

Earlier today, the Academy tweeted that Jennifer Hudson would perform “I’ll Fight,” the Diane Warren-penned song from the documentary “RBG.” A subsequent tweet announced a “spoiler” that “The Place Where Lost Things Go” from “Mary Poppins Returns” would be “performed by a surprise special guest” — leaving open the question of whether Emily Blunt, who performed it in the film, would count as a surprise.

Previously, the plan had been to include only the top 10 hits “Shallow,” from “A Star Is Born,” and “All the Stars,” from “Black Panther.”

Producers last week told representatives for the remaining three nominees that there wasn’t time to perform all five songs in a streamlined show. But now, sources tell Variety that offers have gone out to reps from all five to perform the songs, although in truncated, 90-second form.

It is not yet clear whether any of the performers associated with the nominated songs besides Hudson have accepted Academy offers to perform — among them Blunt, Lady Gaga (“Shallow”), Kendrick Lamar and SZA (“All the Stars”) and Willie Watson and Tim Blake Nelson (“When a Cowboy Trades His Spurs for Wings” from “The Ballad of Buster Scruggs”).

Sources say that the nominees were talking among themselves last week and that some agreed that solidarity was important, and that a united front of “perform them all” or “perform none of them” might work as a tactic. Whether that happened is not clear.

The Academy did not immediately respond to requests for comment.

At one point, the possibility of having still more music on the telecast was in play: Sources tell Variety a feeler went out to the members of Queen to open the show with one of the hits revived in the “Bohemian Rhapsody” film, but that’s not happening.

Popular on Variety

  • Writer/director Debra Eisenstadt poses for a

    'Imaginary Order' Director Experienced Sexism on Her Own Set

  • Alan Alda Reflects on His Life

    Alan Alda Reflects on His Life as An Actor

  • A still from Leaving Neverland by

    Inside Michael Jackson Sex Abuse Documentary 'Leaving Neverland'

  • Rosanna Arquette Claims Harvey Weinstein Spies

    Rosanna Arquette Claims Harvey Weinstein Spies on His Accusers

  • Jada Pinkett Smith on Oscars Female

    Jada Pinkett Smith on Diversity of This Year's Oscar Nominations: 'We're Making Strides'

  • Mindy Kaling photographed by Victoria Stevens

    Mindy Kaling on How Writers' Rooms Have Changed Since 'The Office'

  • Mindy Kaling on Rebooting 'The Office'

    Mindy Kaling on Rebooting 'The Office'

  • Oscar Nominations: Biggest Snubs and Surprises

    Oscar Nominations: Biggest Snubs and Surprises

  • James McAvoy Reveals Origins of Patricia

    James McAvoy Reveals Patricia's 'Kinky' Origins for 'Glass'

  • Lupita Nyongo Michael B Jordan

    Michael B. Jordan and Lupita Nyong'o Can't Say 'No' in This 'Black Panther' Q&A

More Film

  • Oscars Best Song Nominees

    Oscars to Feature All Five Best Song Nominees on Telecast After All (EXCLUSIVE)

    The Motion Picture Academy, responding to a widespread backlash to its initial plan to only spotlight two of the best original song nominees on the Oscarcast, is now planning to have all five nominated songs performed on the Feb. 24 show, Variety has learned. Earlier today, the Academy tweeted that Jennifer Hudson would perform “I’ll [...]

  • New Titles Coming to Amazon Prime

    What's Coming to Amazon Prime Video in February

    Just in time for Valentine’s day, Amazon Prime Video is bringing in a haul of Prime Originals — seven to be exact. For those who air on the cynical side this V-day, check out the twisted love story that led to “Lorena,” which details the story of Lorena Bobbitt, the woman who cut off her husband’s [...]

  • Jennifer Hudson to Perform 'RBG' Song

    Jennifer Hudson to Perform 'RBG' Song 'I'll Fight' at Oscars

    Jennifer Hudson will be performing her Oscar-nominated song “I’ll Fight” from the documentary “RBG” at the Academy Awards on Feb. 24. The Academy made the announcement on social media on Thursday, tagging Hudson and adding as an aside that “this has been our favorite tweet of the day.” Hudson’s addition marks the first official confirmation [...]

  • Netflix Co-Produces with RÚV Icelandic Series

    Netflix Co-Produces First Icelandic Series, ‘The Valhalla Murders’

    GOTEBORG, Sweden — Netflix is co-producing its first Icelandic series, “The Valhalla Murders,” a crime show created and directed by newcomer Þórður Pálsson and produced by Truenorth and Mystery Productions for RÚV. The deal was announced today at the Göteborg Festival by Netflix’s director of co-productions and acquisitionsLina Brounéus. Half-way through its Icelandic shoot, the [...]

  • Sharkwater Extinction

    Santa Barbara Film Review: 'Sharkwater Extinction'

    “Sharkwater Extinction” isn’t just a follow-up to 2006’s “Sharkwater”; it’s another in a long line of well-intentioned advocacy docs that end with a website address. The difference, however, is that Rob Stewart’s film also concludes with the Canadian writer-director’s own 2017 demise at the age of 37 from hypoxia, which lends it a gravity — [...]

  • Donna Langley portrait session at Universal

    Universal's Donna Langley Unveils Senior Management Team (EXCLUSIVE)

    Chairman of Universal Filmed Entertainment Group Donna Langley is putting together her kitchen cabinet, elevating several key executives to new roles and bringing others back to the studio from their posts at different divisions. The promotions come less than a month after Langley assumed her new role, replacing Jeff Shell as filmed entertainment group chair. [...]

More From Our Brands

Access exclusive content

© 2019 Penske Media Corporation

ad