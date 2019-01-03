×

Olivia Newton-John Says ‘Rumors of My Death Have Been Greatly Exaggerated’ (Watch)

By
Jem Aswad

Senior Music Editor




Olivia Newton-John breast cancer
CREDIT: MARIO RUIZ/EPA/REX/Shutterstock

Australian singer and actress Olivia Newton-John has battled cancer three separate times since 1992, with the September announcement that doctors had discovered a tumor at the base of her spine the most recent. Tabloid outlets began circulating reports that her that Newton-John’s “bodily functions [appeared] to be shutting down” and that she was “clinging to life” (which Radar Online reported last week), and despite protestations from her management team and later her niece Tottie Goldsmith — who first called the reports “a sick rumor” and then posted a recent photo on Instagram of herself and Newton-John saying she is “in good health” — the reports persisted.

But late Wednesday, the 70-year-old singer and “Grease” star confronted the reports herself, posting a video on her Facebook page in which she says, with good humor that reports of her imminent demise have been “greatly exaggerated.”

“Happy New Year everyone. This is Olivia Newton John. The rumors of my death have been greatly exaggerated,” she laughs, “to quote a very famous quote.”

“I’m doing great. I want to wish all of you the happiest, healthiest 2019 possible,” she continues. “Thank you all for your wonderful love and support for me and my Olivia Newton John Wellness Center in Melbourne, Australia. Thank you so much and happy new year.”

 

