×

Official ‘Woodstock 50’ Music & Arts Festival Reveals Dates, Location

By
Jem Aswad

Senior Music Editor

Jem's Most Recent Stories

View All

Two weeks after an unofficial Woodstock 50th anniversary celebration was announced, Michael Lang — the original 1969 festival’s co-founder and co-producer — declared Wednesday morning that the official “Woodstock 50” event will take place Aug. 16-18 in Watkins Glen in Upstate New York. The announcement says the event “will give generations of fans the opportunity to join together in the festival’s foundational intent of harmony and compassion.” It stresses that this event is the only authorized commemoration of the 1969 festival and will feature an “amazing lineup” to be announced in the coming weeks.

While the unofficial celebration will take place at the original festival’s location, which is now the Bethel Woods amphitheater, the official one will be held 150 northwest of that location at the 1,000-acre Watkins Glen International race track, which has hosted two Phish festivals as well as the 1973 “Summer Jam,” which featured the Band, the Grateful Dead and the Allman Brothers Band.

“It’s time to put the speculation to rest and officially announce that Woodstock 50 is happening,” said Lang. “The original festival in ’69 was a reaction by the youth of the time to the causes we felt compelled to fight for – civil rights, women’s rights, and the antiwar movement, and it gave way to our mission to share peace, love and music. Today, we’re experiencing similar disconnects in our country, and one thing we’ve learned is that music has the power to bring people together. So, it’s time to bring the Woodstock spirit back, get involved and make our voices heard.”

Related

The festival will have three main stages that will stage more than 60 of “the biggest names and emerging talent in rock, hip hop, pop and country,” the announcement says. “It will be primarily contemporary talent, but the legacy acts will be represented and honored,” said Lang.

“The original site in Bethel is wonderful, but much too small for what we’re envisioning,” said Lang. “Watkins Glen International gives us the ability to create something unlike any other commemorative event and something uniquely Woodstock. It’s a beautiful location and an ideal site,” he concluded, noting that he felt “an immediate emotional connection to the land.” The 1,000-acre site will feature lodging availability for tents, RVs and camping.

The Woodstock 50th anniversary is being produced under license from Woodstock Ventures, which was founded by Lang with original festival co-founders Joel Rosenman and the late John Roberts; Artie Kornfeld, who co-produced the 1969 event, will be rejoining the team for Woodstock 50.

More Music

  • Official ‘Woodstock 50’ Music & Arts

    Official ‘Woodstock 50’ Music & Arts Festival Reveals Dates, Location

    Two weeks after an unofficial Woodstock 50th anniversary celebration was announced, Michael Lang — the original 1969 festival’s co-founder and co-producer — declared Wednesday morning that the official “Woodstock 50” event will take place Aug. 16-18 in Watkins Glen in Upstate New York. The announcement says the event “will give generations of fans the opportunity [...]

  • Swedish House Mafia'T in the Park'

    Swedish House Mafia Return: New Management, Stadiums, Vegas Unlikely

    Swedish House Mafia has enlisted veteran music manager Ron Lafitte to shepherd what is shaping up to be a major comeback in 2019. Lafitte, whose Patriot Management roster includes Pharrell Williams, Ryan Tedder and OneRepublic, Soundgarden and Backstreet Boys, recently began representing the trio in an official capacity. The group — comprised of Steve Angello, Axwell [...]

  • Cardi B

    Cardi B, Drake Dominate 2019 iHeartRadio Music Awards Nominations

    iHeartMedia and FOX have announced the nominees for the 2019 iHeartRadio Music Awards, and Cardi B and Drake lead the way with 13 and eight nominations, respectively. Now in its sixth year and partnered with FOX, the iHeartRadio Music Awards celebrate the most popular songs and artists from 2018 played on the iHeartRadio stations and [...]

  • 'Joni 75,' Joni Mitchell Tribute Concert

    'Joni 75,' Joni Mitchell Tribute Concert Film, Set for Theaters

    Joni Mitchell’s birthday party is making its way to the big screen. Fans who lamented they weren’t able to attend a sold-out pair of all-star Mitchell tribute concerts in L.A. two months ago will get their chance when Trafalgar Releasing puts a filmed version of the shows into theaters nationwide for a one-night screening February [...]

  • Grammy Awards 2019: The Best New

    The Best Fan Merch From This Year’s Grammy-Nominated Artists

    The 2019 Grammy Awards are fast approaching and if you’re looking for a way to root for your favorite artists — or looking for some timely gift ideas — we’ve rounded up some of the best fan-driven merch from this year’s most nominated artists. Rapper Kendrick Lamar leads the pack for the 61st annual Grammy [...]

  • Julia Roberts Is Going to the

    Julia Roberts Is Going to the 2022 World Cup for...$100,000!

    A little rebrand never hurt anyone, especially when it nets $3.5 million for people in need. Actor and philanthropist Sean Penn threw an annual pre-Golden Globes fundraiser for his charity Tuesday night. Formerly called J/S HRO, his new organization exists now as CORE. Community Organized Relief Efforts was conceived to aide in natural disaster relief [...]

  • Sex Pistols - Sid Vicious, John

    Rare Sex Pistols Record Fetches Over $15,000

    A rare Sex Pistols 7-inch vinyl record became the most expensive single ever sold on Discogs, the most prominent online marketplace for music rarities. A “God Save The Queen” single on the A&M label, from a batch that was supposed to have been destroyed after the group left the label, sold for $15,882 in November [...]

More From Our Brands

Access exclusive content

© 2019 Penske Media Corporation

ad