Lance Bass Talks NSYNC Reunion Rumors: “We’ll Sit Down This Summer To Figure It Out”

Is the boy band finally getting back together?

Rumors of an NSYNC reunion began swirling after the group made a surprise appearance during Ariana Grande’s Coachella set back in April, and now, group member Lance Bass says the band is looking at “many many” offers that have come their way since.

NSYNC — minus Justin Timberlake — joined Grande on stage during weekend one of Coachella to perform her song, “break up with your girlfriend, i’m bored,” which samples “It Makes Me Ill,” an album cut from the group’s hit 2000s album, “No Strings Attached.” The artists then segued into a performance of NSYNC’s “Tearin’ Up My Heart,” with Grande trading lead vocals — and choreography — with J.C. Chasez, Joey Fatone, Chris Kirkpatrick and Bass.

Users lit up social media immediately following the performance, with many calling for an NSYNC reunion and others saying they would pay to see the group perform again, even if Timberlake declined the invitation. Now it seems the buzz has reached the boys in the band.

“[Coachella] was incredible and it was a big moment for NSYNC,” Bass told Variety, during Pride weekend in Key West. Bass partnered with Stoli Vodka as the special guest judge for their “Key West Cocktail Classic,” which brings together LGBTQ and allied bartenders from around the country to compete during Key West Pride to win money for charity. Stoli is also launching a limited-edition “Spirit of Stonewall” bottle, which honors the 50th anniversary of the Stonewall Uprising. “We hadn’t performed that song (“Tearin’ Up My Heart”) with that choreography since 1998, so when Ariana told us she wanted to do that song, we were like, ‘We have to re-learn that thing.’ It’s amazing how the moves and harmonies came back so quickly.”

Related Phoebe Robinson on Focusing on Her Intuition and Not Knocking the Hustle Ariana Grande's Grammy Controversy, Explained

While Bass says the Coachella reunion was, “definitely a one-off,” he admits, “there are many, many things coming across our desk because of Coachella that we would be stupid not to discuss and look at.”

“People are really into nostalgia right now,” he adds. “They’re really digging the 90s and early 2000s again, and I think fans just want to feel that innocence and excitement again.”

Bass has been riding that wave of nostalgia with occasional appearances this summer on the “POP 2000 Tour” (see tickets and dates here) joining acts like O-Town, Aaron Carter, Tyler Hilton and Ryan Cabrera on a string of dates across the country. While Bass serves as the host for the show, he has hit the stage with O-Town on a couple of dates to perform NSYNC’s “Bye, Bye, Bye” (Says Hilton: “It’s always the part of the show that gets fans the most excited because they love NSYNC”).

Bass says he’s been excited to see the reaction from fans, both from Coachella and from the POP 2000 Tour, and he says the group has been eager to reconvene, if only for a conversation. “We haven’t talked about what the next step is,” he says, “but I know we’ll sit down during the summer together and figure it out.”